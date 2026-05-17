Iraq's New Prime Minister Pledges Justice for Victims of Dictatorship

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi pledged justice and compensation for victims of dictatorship and terrorism, while Muqtada al-Sadr urged the new government to combat corruption and improve public services.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's new Prime Minister, Ali Falih al-Zaidi, has publicly committed his administration to pursuing justice and compensation for families affected by the nation’s history of authoritarianism and terrorism.

In a statement addressing the legacy of state violence, the Prime Minister highlighted the necessity of institutional accountability as the country moves forward with its current political transition.

Zaidi's remarks arrived during a sensitive period of government formation, signaling that transitional justice and administrative reform will be central themes of his tenure.

The emphasis on accountability aligns closely with broader political expectations currently shaping the new administration's agenda.

At the core of this evolving political landscape involves demands for systemic transparency, most notably articulated by Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the National Shiite Movement.

Following the formation of the new government, Sadr explicitly called on the incoming Prime Minister to combat entrenched corruption and protect national resources.

According to reports from Sadr's office, the religious and political leader utilized a congratulatory phone call to stress that the new cabinet must prioritize the eradication of graft alongside the provision of essential services.

These anti-corruption demands remain central to Iraq's political discourse, setting a high bar for public and institutional expectations as Zaidi attempts to finalize his ministerial lineup.

Zaidi Highlights Transitional Justice

Iraqi Prime Minister's remarks regarding historical accountability were delivered to coincide with a day of national remembrance.

Zaidi utilized his official account on the social network X on Sunday, May 17, 2026, to mark National Mass Graves Day. The Prime Minister stated that the observance serves to commemorate the profound sacrifices made by citizens across all of Iraq's various components.

In his message, Zaidi reflected on the severe abuses inflicted upon the Iraqi populace by the former dictatorial regime, noting that citizens had faced extreme forms of torture and killing.

The Iraqi Prime Minister clarified that the new government is committed to achieving justice for the relatives of these victims, as well as for those targeted more recently by terrorist organizations that emerged following the regime's collapse.

According to the report, Zaidi concluded his statement by pledging to provide a free and dignified life for the families of the victims and all Iraqi citizens.

The context of these remarks is deeply rooted in Iraq's modern history; the Iraqi Council of Ministers designated May 16 as National Mass Graves Day in 2007, following the discovery of significant burial sites in Babylon province after 2003.

Kurdistan24 noted that official statistics from the United Nations and other agencies indicate that between 200 and 400 mass graves remain unopened across the country, representing multiple phases of historical violence.

Anti-Corruption Demands Remain Central

While Zaidi addressed historical justice, influential political figures simultaneously pressed the new administration on contemporary governance issues.

According to a statement released by his special office in Najaf, Muqtada al-Sadr held a telephone conversation with Iraq's Prime Minister Zaidi on Sunday to offer his congratulations on the formation of the new government.

During the call, Sadr outlined specific expectations for the incoming cabinet.

The report noted that the leader of the National Shiite Movement encouraged Zaidi to protect the sovereignty of the country and to significantly improve the delivery of public services.

Furthermore, Sadr emphasized the critical need for robust anti-corruption measures.

According to the statement from his office, Sadr told the newly appointed Iraqi Prime Minister that he sensed Zaidi's determination to improve the national situation.

Consequently, Sadr urged the new leader to strictly confront corruption and safeguard Iraq's national wealth and resources.

The report stated that Sadr's message concluded by reinforcing the importance of providing a dignified life for the Iraqi people by fulfilling their basic needs and protecting their rights.

These remarks illustrate the intense political pressure facing the new government to translate reform rhetoric into tangible administrative actions.

Cabinet Formation Efforts Continue

The pursuit of these governance goals remains contingent on the completion of the executive branch. According to a statement from the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Zaidi continues to engage in high-level negotiations to finalize his cabinet.

On Sunday, Zaidi received Nouri al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, to discuss the ongoing political transition.

The report indicated that during the meeting, al-Maliki offered his congratulations to the new Prime Minister while stressing the importance of unifying political visions to support the incoming cabinet.

Both leaders discussed strategic plans aimed at achieving comprehensive economic and developmental growth, as well as improving service delivery.

Crucially, the statement noted that Zaidi and al-Maliki emphasized the absolute necessity of cooperation among national political forces to complete the formation of the government.

This acknowledgment highlights the complex coalition-building dynamics currently underway in Baghdad, where political consensus is required to fill remaining ministerial vacancies and ensure institutional stability.

Political Expectations for New Government

The meeting between Zaidi and al-Maliki also touched upon broader institutional challenges.

According to the Prime Minister's media office, the discussions focused on strengthening the government's capabilities to overcome current obstacles and ensuring that the supreme interests of Iraq and its citizens are prioritized.

The convergence of demands for historical justice, rigorous anti-corruption enforcement, and political unity underscores the heavy burden placed upon the new administration.

As Zaidi attempts to finalize his cabinet, he must navigate the competing expectations of powerful political blocs, influential religious figures, and a public demanding tangible improvements in their daily lives.

The Prime Minister's public commitments to compensating victims and providing a dignified life reflect an awareness of these expectations, yet the practical implementation of these promises will rely on the stability and cohesiveness of the completed government structure.

As cabinet formation efforts proceed, Iraq's incoming government continues to face significant political and public expectations regarding structural reform, historical accountability, and long-term institutional stability.