Trump Pledges US Support to UAE in Call Over Iran Attacks

Trump reaffirmed full US support for UAE stability in a call with Mohammed bin Zayed, as both leaders discussed Iran’s attacks and rising regional tensions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid escalating regional tensions and continued attacks, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington’s full support for the United Arab Emirates’ stability during a direct call with President Mohammed bin Zayed.

On Thursday, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from US President Donald Trump.

During the conversation, both leaders discussed the dangerous consequences of Iran’s ongoing attacks on regional security and international stability.

Mohammed bin Zayed stressed that Tehran’s continued strikes targeting civilian institutions and infrastructure in the UAE constitute a clear violation of national sovereignty and international law.

In response, Trump condemned the attacks and reiterated the United States’ full solidarity and support for the UAE and regional countries in defending their territories and maintaining stability.

The call comes amid ongoing military developments in the region. On Feb. 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, resulting in the killing of several senior figures.

Iran responded shortly afterward by launching missiles toward Israel and targeting multiple US military bases and installations across the region.

Also on Thursday, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated before the House Intelligence Committee that Washington’s strategy differs from Israel’s approach in dealing with Iran.

She explained that while Israel focuses on targeting Iran’s leadership, the United States prioritizes dismantling its military capabilities, including ballistic missile systems, missile production facilities, and naval forces.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear file, Gabbard said US intelligence agencies have “full confidence” in knowing the locations of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, but did not confirm whether the United States has the capability to destroy them.

Her remarks come as the conflict has entered its third week, with Israel targeting a series of Iranian leaders, including Ali Larijani.

The escalation began on Feb. 28, 2026, when US and Israeli airstrikes hit Iran, prompting retaliatory missile attacks by Tehran against Israel and US military positions in the region.

As diplomatic contacts intensify alongside military escalation, Washington’s message signals firm backing for its regional allies amid a rapidly evolving conflict.