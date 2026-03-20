IDF Strikes Syrian Government Targets in South Following Attacks on Druze Civilians

According to the IDF, the strikes targeted a command center and weapons depots located within military bases belonging to the Syrian regime. The military did not disclose the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes on Syrian government infrastructure in southern Syria on Thursday night, the military announced on Friday, saying the operation was conducted in response to attacks on Druze civilians in the region.

According to the IDF, the strikes targeted a command center and weapons depots located within military bases belonging to the Syrian regime. The military did not disclose the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

The escalation comes amid rising tensions in southern Syria, particularly in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida. Local Druze media reported on Thursday that Syrian internal security forces had come under mortar fire, although the source of the attack remains unclear.

Following the shelling, heavily armed groups affiliated with the Druze National Guard paramilitary organization were seen mobilizing across parts of Sweida, signaling growing instability and fears of further clashes.

The Druze community, a religious minority with a significant presence in southern Syria, has increasingly found itself caught between Syrian government forces and various armed groups as the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of more than a decade of conflict.

Israel has repeatedly stated that it is monitoring developments in southern Syria closely, particularly when they pose potential threats to its border stability or minority communities.

The latest strikes highlight the fragile security situation in the region and the risk of further escalation involving both local and regional actors.