Iranian Media Report Killing of Senior Basij Intelligence Chief Amid Escalating Conflict

Ahmadi was considered a highly influential figure in the Basij’s military and security structure, serving as deputy commander of one of the key branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian media on Friday reported the killing of General Ismail Ahmadi, the head of intelligence for the Basij forces and deputy to commander Gholamreza Soleimani, in the latest blow to Iran’s security leadership.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, a statement described Ahmadi as “one of the most important pillars of the Basij organization,” underscoring his senior role within the paramilitary force.

Ahmadi was considered a highly influential figure in the Basij’s military and security structure, serving as deputy commander of one of the key branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). No further details were immediately released regarding the circumstances or location of his death.

The reported killing comes hours after the IRGC announced the death of its spokesperson, Ali Mohammad Naini, in what it described as a joint U.S.-Israeli strike.

In a statement published on its official Sepah News website, the IRGC said Naini “was martyred in a criminal, cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn,” condemning the operation and vowing continued resistance.

His death comes amid an intensifying conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, now entering its third week. The war, which began on February 28, has been marked by heavy aerial bombardments and a rapid regional escalation.

The confrontation was triggered by large-scale U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, which resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, significantly escalating tensions across the region.