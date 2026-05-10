Kuwaiti Army Says It Intercepted “Hostile” Drones Over Kuwaiti Airspace

Kuwait raises military readiness amid continuing regional tensions linked to U.S.-Iran conflict

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense announced early Sunday that the country’s air defense systems intercepted and neutralized several “hostile” drones that entered Kuwaiti airspace amid heightened regional tensions across the Gulf.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, Kuwaiti Defense Ministry Spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said Kuwaiti armed forces detected multiple unmanned aerial vehicles that had entered the country’s airspace unlawfully during the early morning hours.

According to the statement, Kuwait’s air defense systems immediately responded in line with approved military procedures and successfully neutralized the threats upon entry into the country’s airspace.

The Kuwaiti military stressed that armed forces remain on full alert to protect national security, the safety of citizens and residents, and the sovereignty of Kuwaiti airspace.

Brigadier General Saud Al-Otaibi also reaffirmed that Kuwait would not allow any external threat to violate the country’s territorial integrity or undermine national stability.

Kuwaiti authorities did not officially identify the origin of the drones or clarify their intended targets. However, the incident comes amid one of the region’s most severe security escalations in recent years linked to the confrontation between the United States, Iran, Israel, and Iran-backed armed groups.

The latest incident follows repeated drone and missile threats targeting Gulf countries since the outbreak of the wider regional conflict on Feb. 28.

In April, after the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the Kuwaiti military released detailed figures regarding attacks and threats recorded during the conflict period between Feb. 28 and April 10.

According to Kuwaiti military data issued in April, the country monitored and responded to:

- 354 ballistic missiles

- 15 cruise missiles

- 845 drones

Separately, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry previously accused Iran and Iran-backed militias of targeting strategic and vital facilities inside Kuwait using drones during the conflict period.

The ministry warned that continued attacks and regional escalation threaten international efforts aimed at preserving the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran and pose a direct threat to regional and international stability.

The drone interceptions also come as diplomatic efforts intensify across the region to prevent renewed fighting. Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are currently involved in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran aimed at securing a broader agreement to reduce tensions and stabilize the Gulf region.

Despite ongoing diplomatic activity, military alert levels remain elevated across several Gulf states due to fears that any breakdown in negotiations could quickly reignite wider confrontation involving regional actors and maritime security routes in the Gulf.