Iranian President: Tehran Does Not Seek War With Neighbors, Proposes Regional Security Framework

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran does not seek war with neighboring countries, calling for unity and proposing a regional security framework in a Newroz message.

13 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Tehran has no intention of engaging in war with neighboring or Islamic countries, as he used a Newroz message to call for unity, dialogue, and regional cooperation.

In a message marking Newroz and the new year, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that his country has no plans to initiate conflict with neighboring or Islamic states.

Pezeshkian described Newroz as “a symbol of unity and a new beginning,” adding that this year, more than ever, there is a need for cohesion and the resolution of both internal and external disputes.

He also expressed condolences over the deaths of senior officials in Iran and reaffirmed that Tehran is working to resolve issues with neighboring countries.

In another part of his message, Pezeshkian strongly criticized the policies of the United States and Israel, accusing them of attempting to portray Iran as a violent actor.

Addressing the nuclear issue, he stated: “According to the fatwa of the Supreme Leader, obtaining nuclear weapons is forbidden, and Iran will never take steps toward developing weapons of mass destruction.”

The Iranian president called on countries in the region not to fall into what he described as the trap of “enemies,” urging collective efforts to achieve stability and economic development in the Middle East.

He reiterated that Iran has no intention of engaging in war with neighboring and Islamic countries.

At the conclusion of his message, Pezeshkian proposed the establishment of a joint regional security structure and an Islamic parliament for countries in the region.

This comes after, on the morning of Saturday, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, resulting in the killing of several senior figures.

In response, Iran quickly retaliated by launching a number of missiles toward Israel and targeting several US military bases and facilities in countries across the region.

Pezeshkian’s message underscores Iran’s call for regional cooperation while tensions remain high following the recent escalation of conflict.