UK Warns Iran Against Targeting British Interests as Tensions Expand Beyond Middle East

Britain warned Iran against targeting UK interests as tensions escalate and reports emerge of missile activity involving a joint US-UK base.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned Iran against directly targeting UK bases, territory, or interests during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to a statement from the UK Foreign Office reported by AFP on Friday.

The warning came amid heightened regional tensions and followed remarks by Iran’s foreign ministry indicating that any use of British bases by the United States would be considered participation in aggression against Iran. According to the UK Foreign Office statement, Cooper told Araghchi that “the defensive UK operations in the region were a response to the Iranian aggression against Gulf partners.”

The statement added that Cooper “made clear that the UK wants to see a swift resolution to this conflict,” while emphasizing the United Kingdom’s position regarding its activities in the region.

The exchange between the two officials reflects a broader escalation of tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Iranian officials have repeatedly warned regional and international actors against involvement in military actions targeting Iran, while Western governments have framed their operations as defensive in nature.

The warning from London comes alongside reports of recent military developments extending beyond the immediate Middle East. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal cited by Mehr News Agency and Al Jazeera, Iran launched ballistic missiles toward the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean, a joint US-UK facility.

U.S. officials cited in the report said the missile launches resulted in no casualties. The Wall Street Journal reported that two missiles were fired, with one failing during flight and the other targeted by a U.S. interceptor. It remained unclear whether the second missile was successfully intercepted.

The reported strike marked what the publication described as an expansion of the geographic scope of the confrontation, with Diego Garcia located approximately 4,000 kilometers from Iran. The base is situated in the British Indian Ocean Territory and serves as a strategic installation used by the United States for military operations, including the deployment of bombers, submarines, and naval assets.

According to the same report, the missile launches represented a significant extension of Iran’s operational reach, as Iranian officials had previously stated that their missile program was limited to shorter ranges. The Wall Street Journal cited assessments suggesting Iran may possess missiles capable of reaching distances up to 4,000 kilometers.

Iranian authorities have not publicly detailed the outcome of the reported missile launches, and no independent confirmation of impact on the base was included in the reports cited.

The UK’s warning to Iran comes within this evolving context, where strategic installations and allied assets beyond the immediate Gulf region are increasingly referenced in official statements and media reports.

The UK Foreign Office statement did not indicate any immediate change in British military posture but reiterated that its operations are linked to broader regional security considerations. It also did not provide details on any additional measures following the phone call between Cooper and Araghchi.

Iran’s foreign ministry, in its earlier statement referenced by AFP, indicated that it views the use of regional bases by external powers as a direct involvement in hostilities, underscoring the potential for further escalation if such actions continue.

The reported developments highlight the interconnected nature of military and diplomatic activity across multiple regions, including the Gulf and the Indian Ocean, as the conflict continues to unfold.

British officials have not announced further diplomatic engagements with Iran following the call, and no additional comments were reported from Iranian authorities beyond the statements cited.

The UK Foreign Office reiterated that it seeks a resolution to the conflict while warning against attacks on British interests.