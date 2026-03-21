Largest Newroz Celebration in Europe Set for Bonn, Germany, Featuring 100-Meter Kurdish Flag

The Bonn Newroz festival is expected to draw tens of thousands of Kurds from across Europe, featuring music, national songs, and a 100-meter-long Kurdish flag as central elements of the celebration.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The largest Newroz festival in the Kurdish diaspora is scheduled to take place in Bonn, Germany, this year, with tens of thousands of Kurds from across Europe expected to attend, organizers said Saturday.

The celebration will mark one of the most significant gatherings of Kurds outside the region, highlighting cultural traditions and national symbolism.

Preparations indicate that the event will feature a 100-meter-long Flag of Kurdistan, specifically crafted for the carnival by a Kurdish woman, which will be displayed prominently during the festivities.

Organizers said the flag is intended as a central visual element of the celebration and to underscore the cultural identity of the participants.

Tens of thousands of attendees from all four parts of Kurdistan residing in Germany and other European countries are expected to converge in Bonn for the Newroz occasion.

The festival will include music performances by several prominent Kurdish artists, including Şivan Perwer, Hozan Dino, Ayub Ali, Nazdar, and Hassan Sharif, among others, according to the report.

These performances are expected to include national songs and works designed to engage and energize the crowd.

The Bonn festival represents a major event for the Kurdish community in Europe, as it combines cultural, national, and artistic elements in a large-scale public gathering. Organizers described the celebration as historic, noting both the size of the attendance and the symbolic significance of the 100-meter flag.

Authorities in Bonn have coordinated with festival organizers to ensure logistical arrangements accommodate the anticipated high turnout.

The scale of the festival suggests significant planning efforts to manage public safety, crowd control, and traffic considerations.

This Newroz celebration is part of a broader pattern of diaspora events that maintain Kurdish cultural practices abroad.

It also reflects the continued emphasis on Newroz as a central cultural and national occasion for Kurdish communities worldwide, serving both as a cultural observance and a public demonstration of communal cohesion.

Organizers emphasized that the participation of prominent Kurdish musicians is intended to reinforce the celebratory atmosphere and cultural resonance of the event.

Performances are expected to include traditional songs and compositions that reflect Kurdish national heritage and historical identity.

The 100-meter flag, described as one of the most visually striking elements of the festival, will serve as a focal point for photographs, media coverage, and public attention, underscoring both the scale of the event and its cultural significance for attendees.

Preparations continue ahead of Saturday’s event, with organizers reaffirming that the festival will provide an opportunity for Kurds across Europe to celebrate Newroz collectively while maintaining cultural traditions and showcasing Kurdish heritage.