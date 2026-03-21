Kurdistan Region President Calls for Peace in Diyarbakir Newroz Message

“Newroz is a special feast for us. It is the symbol of revival and the will to live. It is also the manifestation of the hopes of a nation that has always been thirsty for freedom and coexistence,” Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said in his Newroz message in Diyarbakir.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani conveyed a message of congratulations and calls for peace to Kurds gathered in Diyarbakir (Amed) on Saturday marking the Newroz celebration and the Kurdish New Year.

The message was read aloud by Dilshad Shahab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, during the public gathering in the city.

In his statement, Kurdistan Region's President extended warm greetings to all Kurdish attendees and emphasized the symbolic importance of Newroz.

“Newroz is a special feast for us. It is the symbol of revival and the will to live. It is also the manifestation of the hopes of a nation that has always been thirsty for freedom and coexistence,” he said, according to the statement.

The president described the festival as a celebration of life, beauty, and communal cohesion, noting that the annual gathering in Amed reflects the Kurdish people’s desire for brotherhood and mutual acceptance.

Nechirvan Barzani underscored the importance of achieving peace in Türkiye, framing it as a historic and mutually beneficial goal.

“At a time when we celebrate the feast of Newroz today, we want to emphasize our sincere support for peace. Achieving peace in Türkiye is a historic act and is in the interest of both the Kurdish and Turkish peoples and the harmony of the region,” he said.

He added that peace is essential for securing a stable and dignified future for subsequent generations.

The president reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to supporting ongoing peace initiatives, expressing appreciation for steps already taken toward reconciliation and encouraging their continuation.

“Here I repeat my thanks and appreciation for all those steps that have been taken so far for the success of peace. We look at these efforts with hope and our eyes are on further steps. We in the Kurdistan Region once again show our cooperation for the success of peace and expect the continuation of the process and the establishment of stability,” the Region's President said.

Barzani also highlighted the shared history and intertwined destinies of the Kurdish and Turkish peoples, stressing that collective efforts and unity are necessary to overcome obstacles.

“Dear people, we have been neighbors and have shared destiny since very ancient times. Our destiny and interests are one. Only through togetherness and peace can we overcome obstacles and build a dignified life for everyone,” he said.

He concluded his message with a call for regional reconciliation amid ongoing conflicts, urging all parties to contribute to a lasting peace.

“Come, let us all work together so that in these days when the region is passing through fierce wars and conflicts, peace becomes a regional and permanent reality. Happy Newroz to you, may every year be filled with goodness and happiness,” Barzani said.

The message was delivered during the annual Newroz gathering in Diyarbakir, which draws large crowds to celebrate Kurdish cultural heritage and the New Year.