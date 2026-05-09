Erbil Youth Turn to Art to Promote Peace and Creativity In the Kurdistan Region

A large-scale art competition in Erbil brought together hundreds of young painters who used brushes and colors to deliver messages of peace, creativity, and hope

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - At a time when war and instability dominate headlines across the world, young people in the Kurdistan Region’s capital, Erbil, chose colors and art to deliver a different message — one centered on peace, creativity, and human connection.

The Kurdistan Foundation organized a live painting competition at the largest youth center in Erbil, where more than 300 artists and painters of different ages gathered to express their emotions and aspirations through their artwork.

The event aimed to demonstrate that art can still unite people and serve as a peaceful voice amid the region’s ongoing crises and tensions.

One of the most prominent participants was Arselan Yasin, a young man with special needs who painted an artwork reflecting determination and resilience. Arselan said art and poetry represent a source of life for him, stressing that he wants to prove through his work that no obstacle can stand in the way of people’s dreams.

Fakhreddin Berzinji, who attended the event with his family, highlighted the importance of such spaces in nurturing and developing the talents of children and young people. He noted that parents confidently encourage their children to participate in these activities because they provide a healthy and creative environment.

Haje Heymen, Head of the Youth Program, told Kurdistan24 that the initiative extends beyond a single-day activity. She explained that the youth center has established an art gallery and regularly organizes monthly exhibitions for artists.

She added that following the competition, 20 of the most successful participants will be selected for a special exhibition at the gallery, allowing them to display and sell their artworks.

The event once again underscored Erbil’s role as a center of art, peace, and creativity despite the broader crises affecting the Middle East.