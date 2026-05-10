Cruise Ship Linked to Hantavirus Outbreak Arrives Off Tenerife

In Spain's Canary Islands, a Dutch cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people arrived under quarantine after a rare hantavirus outbreak killed several passengers, prompting an international evacuation, while WHO officials urged calm, stressing it is 'not another Covid.'

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A cruise ship navigating a deadly hantavirus outbreak reached Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday morning, initiating a high-stakes evacuation operation for approximately 150 people on board.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius arrived at the port of Granadilla under the escort of a Civil Guard vessel. Health officials prepared isolated screening and transit facilities to manage the movement of passengers and crew back to their home countries following weeks of isolation at sea.

The arrival of the vessel follows a series of fatalities linked to the outbreak, which claimed the lives of a Dutch couple and a German woman.

While the situation has prompted significant international concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a series of statements aimed at managing public perception.

WHO officials stated that the hantavirus outbreak should not be compared to the Covid-19 pandemic, clarifying that the pathogen spreads in a manner fundamentally distinct from respiratory viruses like the coronavirus or influenza.

Health authorities believe the risk to the general public remains low and have emphasized the importance of measured communication to prevent unnecessary alarm during the containment process.

Cruise Ship Arrives in Canary Islands

The MV Hondius arrived at the Spanish port early Sunday, as confirmed by maritime tracking data and AFP journalists on the scene.

According to Agence France-Presse, the vessel is remaining offshore as regional authorities in Tenerife have refused to allow the ship to dock directly at a commercial quay.

Instead, the nearly 150 individuals on board will be screened and evacuated via a controlled maritime corridor.

The port of Granadilla de Abona has been transformed into a temporary health processing center.

AFP reported that white medical tents have been erected along the quay, and security forces have cordoned off specific zones to ensure no contact occurs between the evacuees and the local population.

Spain's health and interior ministers stated that a maritime exclusion zone is currently in force around the vessel to maintain the integrity of the quarantine.

According to the ship's operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, the evacuation of guests and a limited number of crew members began Sunday morning.

The report noted that those disembarking are being transferred immediately to allocated aircraft for repatriation.

The United States and the United Kingdom have both confirmed they will facilitate dedicated flights to return their citizens directly from the Spanish quarantine zone.

Health Authorities Monitor Situation

The public health response is centered on the specific nature of the hantavirus strain detected on the ship.

While hantaviruses typically circulate among rodents and rarely transmit between humans, the WHO confirmed that the Andes virus, the only known hantavirus type capable of person-to-person transmission, was present in this outbreak.

According to the report, health officials have identified six confirmed cases out of eight suspected ones.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness, stated on Saturday that everyone remaining on the vessel is classified as a "high-risk contact."

This classification necessitates rigorous monitoring even though there are currently no symptomatic individuals remaining on the ship.

Spanish authorities are conducting thorough screenings to ensure that the evacuation window, dictated by local weather conditions, is utilized effectively.

The interior minister in Madrid emphasized that passengers are leaving the vessel in organized groups based on their nationality to streamline the repatriation process.

Once the evacuations are complete, the MV Hondius is expected to continue its journey to the Netherlands.

WHO Rejects Covid Comparisons

A primary component of the institutional response has been the effort by the WHO to decouple the cruise ship incident from memories of the 2020 global pandemic.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who traveled to Spain to oversee the operation, explicitly urged the public to view the situations as fundamentally different.

In an open letter to the people of Tenerife, Tedros wrote that the current event "is not another Covid."

The World Health Organization said that the transmission dynamics of hantavirus do not support the kind of rapid, global spread seen with respiratory pathogens.

According to WHO officials, hantavirus infections are predominantly tied to specific environmental exposures, in this case, an enclosed ship environment, rather than broad social interaction.

The report noted that while the symptoms of the virus mirror influenza, including fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal distress, the Andes strain's ability to transmit between people remains rare.

By providing these scientific distinctions, the WHO aims to mitigate public anxiety while supporting the targeted vigilance required to trace and monitor those who were in direct contact with the deceased or infected.

Public Communication and Containment

The legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic has created a high degree of public sensitivity toward travel-related disease outbreaks.

However, observations at the port suggested a measured response from the local community.

AFP journalists reported that despite the presence of the Civil Guard and medical tents, daily life in the surrounding areas of Tenerife appeared largely uninterrupted, with residents continuing to visit markets and cafes.

Managing public perception has been a collaborative effort between Spanish officials and international health agencies.

Spain's health secretary, Javier Padilla, noted that transparency is being prioritized to maintain public confidence. This includes providing updates on suspected cases surfacing in other regions.

For instance, Spanish authorities are currently testing a woman in eastern Spain who developed symptoms after traveling on a flight that had previously carried one of the cruise victims.

The report also detailed a wider international tracking effort.

Health authorities in Singapore reported that two residents who had been on the MV Hondius tested negative but remain in quarantine as a precaution.

Similarly, British health officials are monitoring a suspected case on the remote island of Tristan da Cunha, where the ship had docked earlier in its journey across the Atlantic.

Precautionary Measures and Incubation

The containment strategy is further complicated by the virus's lengthy incubation period, which can range from one to eight weeks.

Because of this window, returning passengers face strict post-travel requirements.

The report noted that British passengers will be required to enter a mandatory 45-day self-isolation period upon their return to the UK, during which they will undergo periodic testing by the UK Health Security Agency.

Authorities have also addressed the origin of the outbreak.

Provincial health official Juan Petrina noted that there was an "almost zero chance" the initial infection occurred in the ship's departure point of Ushuaia, Argentina, based on the timing of the symptoms and the virus's biological characteristics.

This suggests the exposure likely occurred during the Atlantic crossing.

The Dutch airline KLM also confirmed that a flight attendant who showed mild symptoms after contact with an infected passenger had tested negative for the virus.

This finding, alongside the negative results for the Singaporean travelers, has reinforced the WHO's assessment that the risk to the general public remains low.

The arrival of the MV Hondius in the Canary Islands marks the final phase of a complex international maritime health event.

Through a combination of isolated evacuations, dedicated repatriation flights, and global contact tracing, health authorities are working to ensure the localized outbreak does not expand further.

The involvement of top WHO officials and the Spanish government highlights the ongoing importance of coordinated international responses to infectious disease events, as well as the necessity of providing clear, scientifically grounded information to the public to prevent unnecessary alarm.

Health authorities continue to monitor the status of the MV Hondius passengers as evacuations proceed in the Canary Islands.

The World Health Organization maintains that the hantavirus outbreak is a localized event and remains committed to transparent public-health communication as containment efforts continue.