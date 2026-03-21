President Barzani Addresses Thousands at Newroz Celebration in Germany

Calls for unity, cultural preservation, and continued commitment to Kurdish rights

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Saturday delivered a video address to thousands of Kurds gathered in Bonn for a large-scale Newroz celebration organized by the Kurdish Diaspora Confederation, emphasizing unity, cultural identity, and the enduring struggle for Kurdish rights.

The event, held on Saturday, brought together members of the Kurdish diaspora from across Europe, reflecting what Barzani described as a powerful display of solidarity and national cohesion.

“The Kurdish people have never surrendered their legitimate rights,” Barzani said in his address, highlighting the symbolic importance of Newroz as “a flame of self-confidence, freedom, and resilience in the heart of every Kurd.”

Barzani noted that while many Kurds have built new lives abroad, particularly in Europe, their connection to their homeland remains strong. “European countries have become a second home for Kurds from all four parts of Kurdistan, but I am certain your hearts remain with the soil and the homeland,” he said.

He urged diaspora communities to preserve their cultural and linguistic heritage, stressing that future generations must remain connected to Kurdish identity.

“Do not let your children become detached from their language and culture,” he said, adding that Kurds abroad should act as ambassadors of their nation and reflect its values.

In a longer prepared speech shared during the event, Barzani described Newroz as more than a seasonal celebration, calling it “a symbol of freedom and revival.” He emphasized that for over 2,700 years, the spirit of Newroz has embodied resistance and hope.

Addressing the broader geopolitical context, Barzani pointed to ongoing instability in the Middle East, expressing hope that Kurdish regions would be shielded from further conflict.

In his remarks, President Barzani also highlighted developments in Western Kurdistan, expressing relief that the region had been spared from further catastrophe and instability.

He voiced hope that the rights and legitimate demands of Kurds in Syria would be respected, while reaffirming support for ongoing peace efforts in Türkiye. Barzani stressed that any resolution should serve all sides and contribute to long-term stability, underlining the importance of inclusive political solutions.

Addressing the broader regional landscape, Barzani warned that the world is undergoing profound transformations, while the Middle East continues to face conflict and turbulence. In this context, he reiterated that the Kurdish people have consistently advocated for peace and stability.

He emphasized that efforts by the Kurdistan Region have been focused on avoiding entanglement in ongoing conflicts, expressing hope that Kurds in Eastern Kurdistan, "Rojhelat", as well as those in the Kurdistan Region, would remain protected from war and unrest.

“At a time when the world is full of major changes and our region is passing through war and turmoil, the message of the Kurdish people has always been peace and stability,” he said, underscoring efforts to keep the Kurdistan Region away from regional conflicts.

Barzani also highlighted the growing global attention on the Kurdish issue, calling for unity among Kurds worldwide. “Wherever we may be—whether in Kurdistan, Europe, America, or elsewhere—one message unites us: the identity of Kurdish-being and the love for freedom,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Barzani congratulated Kurds on the Newroz holiday and called for stronger solidarity within the diaspora. He expressed optimism about the future of the Kurdish people, stating that their unity, resilience, and international engagement would play a decisive role in advancing their legitimate cause on the global stage.

In a separate message published on his official account on X, President Barzani stated: “The large gathering of Kurds in the city of Bonn on the occasion of the national Newroz holiday is a clear message to all those concerned.”

Celebrated annually on March 21, Newroz marks the arrival of spring and holds deep historical and cultural significance for Kurds and other peoples across the region. Rooted in ancient traditions dating back thousands of years, Newroz symbolizes renewal, resistance, and the enduring pursuit of freedom.

For Kurds in particular, it is closely associated with identity and collective memory, often commemorated through large public gatherings, the lighting of fires, traditional music and dance, and expressions of national unity both within the homeland and across the global diaspora.