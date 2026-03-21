Iran Reports Attack on Bushehr Port Infrastructure, Damaging Tourist and Fishing Vessels

Iranian state TV reported an attack on Bushehr port targeting two docks, causing major damage to tourist vessels, with no casualties confirmed.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Flames and destruction marked the coast of southern Iran, as an attack on Bushehr port left multiple vessels damaged, with authorities reporting significant losses to civilian maritime activity.

Iran’s state television reported that Bushehr port in the south of the country was targeted in an attack on Saturday, resulting in explosions affecting several vessels in the area.

According to the report, the strikes targeted two docks at the port—one used for fishing and the other designated for tourist vessels.

State media broadcast footage showing burning ships, confirming that the attack caused extensive damage to infrastructure and to tourist vessels that were docked at the port.

The report indicated that some of the vessels targeted during the attack were moving between Bushehr and Kharg Island at the time, noting that they were not engaged in any military activity.

While the damage was described as significant, no information was released regarding casualties.

The reported attack on Bushehr port underscores the growing risks to civilian infrastructure, as maritime activity becomes increasingly exposed to the widening scope of conflict.