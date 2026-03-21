Saudi Arabia Expels Five Iranian Diplomats Over Ongoing Attacks

Saudi Arabia expelled five Iranian diplomats, giving a 24-hour deadline, citing ongoing missile and drone attacks and violations of sovereignty.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Tensions escalated sharply as Saudi Arabia ordered Iranian diplomats to leave the country within 24 hours, framing the move as a direct response to continued missile and drone attacks targeting its territory and interests.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday, that it has designated five members of Iran’s diplomatic mission as persona non grata and instructed them to leave the country within 24 hours.

The decision includes a military attaché, an assistant attaché, and three staff members of the Iranian embassy.

According to the statement, the measure comes in response to the continues of Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi military sites and energy infrastructure.

The ministry clarified that this step represents a direct response to what it described as repeated violations of the Kingdom’s sovereignty, as well as attacks on civilian areas, economic interests, and diplomatic facilities.

It further stated that such actions by Iran constitute a clear breach of international agreements and the principles of good neighborly relations, in addition to violating the Beijing agreement and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized that these attacks contradict the values of Islamic brotherhood, which Iran has consistently claimed to uphold, adding that such claims remain “mere words” not reflected in its actions.

The statement also reiterated a previous position issued on March 9, warning that the continuation of such attacks would lead to further escalation and serious damage to relations. It noted that the strikes have not only targeted Saudi Arabia but have also affected Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as several Arab and Islamic states.

Saudi Arabia’s decision signals a deepening diplomatic rupture, as continued attacks push relations toward further escalation and uncertainty.