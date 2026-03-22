Iraq Denies Reports of Strike on Defense Industries Commission HQ in Baghdad

The Iraqi Interior Ministry on Sunday denied claims that the Defense Industries Commission headquarters in Baghdad was bombarded, stating that no assault occurred and the security situation around military manufacturing facilities remains stable.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's Ministry of Interior issued a statement on Sunday dismissing rumors that the headquarters of the Defense Industries Commission in the capital, Baghdad, has been bombarded.

The ministry said it was responding to reports circulating on social media platforms and some media outlets claiming that a bombardment targeted the facility.

In the full text of the denial issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, officials declared: "We deny the reports circulating on some social media platforms and media outlets claiming that a bombardment targeted the headquarters of the Defense Industries Commission in the capital, Baghdad."

The statement continued: "We wish to emphasize that no assault or targeting of any military manufacturing facilities has been recorded, and that the security situation in the vicinity of these facilities is completely stable."

The Interior Ministry urged all media outlets to exercise accuracy and caution in relaying information and to obtain news exclusively from official sources to avoid causing alarm among citizens.

According to the official release, Iraqi authorities stressed that no such incident involving the Defense Industries Commission headquarters had occurred. The ministry described the security environment around military manufacturing sites as entirely calm and under full control.

Officials in the statement highlighted the importance of relying solely on verified channels for any reporting on security matters in the capital. This approach, the ministry noted, helps prevent the spread of misinformation that could unsettle the public.

The development occurs as the region faces broader security pressures linked to the joint U.S.-Israeli war against Iran that began on February 28, 2026.

Reuters reported multiple drone and rocket attacks targeting the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad and nearby diplomatic facilities in recent weeks, with explosions heard in the area and air defense systems activated.

The New York Times detailed additional strikes on Baghdad International Airport and other sites, some claimed by Iran-aligned groups, contributing to an environment of heightened alerts and unconfirmed reports about potential targets across the capital.

Local outlets have covered similar incidents, including a drone strike on Iraqi intelligence services facilities that resulted in at least one officer killed, prompting swift official responses and denials of wider involvement.

These events have fueled a wave of social media speculation about possible spillover effects on Iraqi military and industrial installations.

The Defense Industries Commission serves as Iraq's key body for domestic production of weapons, ammunition and defense equipment. Iraqi authorities have used the current statement to reaffirm that facilities of this nature remain unaffected and secure.