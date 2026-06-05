Kurdistan Region Urges Citizens and NGOs To Expand Sustainable Environmental Practices

The Kurdistan Region's NGO Directorate marked World Environment Day by urging civil society organizations and citizens to deepen their commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices.

18 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the world observed World Environment Day on Friday, the Kurdistan Region's NGO Directorate issued a message of appreciation to civil society organizations, volunteer teams, and citizens working to protect the region's environment, while calling for greater collective action to safeguard Kurdistan's natural resources for future generations.

In a statement released on Friday, the Directorate expressed its gratitude to all non-governmental organizations, volunteers, and residents who have dedicated their efforts to preserving the environment and the natural wealth of the Kurdistan Region.

The statement described Kurdistan's soil, mountains, forests, rivers, and green spaces as valuable natural and national assets, stressing that protecting and preserving them for future generations is a shared responsibility that falls on all sectors of society.

The Directorate emphasized that environmental protection requires continuous engagement and cooperation among institutions, organizations, and citizens alike to ensure the sustainability of these resources.

Within this framework, the Directorate called on all NGOs and members of society to play a more active role in strengthening environmental commitments through tree planting, reducing various forms of pollution, protecting water resources, and promoting sustainable behaviors and practices in daily life.

According to the statement, these measures are essential to improving environmental conditions and encouraging a culture of responsibility toward nature.

The NGO Directorate further stressed that building a cleaner, greener, and healthier Kurdistan can only be achieved through joint efforts and a shared sense of responsibility toward the environment.

The statement concluded with an appeal to all sectors of society to prioritize environmental issues, emphasizing that the future of the country's environment depends on broad cooperation and sustained commitment from everyone.