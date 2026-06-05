Netanyahu Says No Formal Ceasefire Agreement Exists Between Israel And Lebanon

The Israeli prime minister said no genuine ceasefire agreement is currently in place, arguing that negotiations remain incomplete and face opposition from Hezbollah.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid conflicting signals over efforts to halt fighting along the Israel-Lebanon front, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that no formal ceasefire agreement currently exists between the two sides, citing Hezbollah's opposition and the absence of a finalized arrangement.

According to a statement broadcast by Israel's public broadcaster on Friday, Netanyahu said that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon "has not yet been fully drafted" and that Hezbollah's opposition means "there is no real agreement in place."

The remarks came as Israeli military officials signaled continued preparedness for further military operations in Lebanon.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated that the army is fully prepared to expand its offensive if necessary.

At the same time, he indicated that Israel would prefer to reach a ceasefire under terms acceptable to its security interests.

"If a ceasefire can be achieved under conditions acceptable to us, it is better for it to happen today rather than a month from now under the same conditions," Zamir said.

According to sources cited by Israel's public broadcaster, Israeli security institutions have not yet received any operational directives regarding the implementation of a ceasefire, while military activities in Lebanon continue unchanged.

Israeli and US officials reportedly say that Tel Aviv's conditions for a ceasefire include the withdrawal and disarmament of armed forces in southern Lebanon up to north of the Litani River, the retention of the security zone currently controlled by Israel, and freedom of movement for Israeli forces to address what Israel considers immediate security threats.

Sources familiar with the discussions also indicated that the administration of US President Donald Trump has shown understanding toward these Israeli conditions.

Netanyahu's comments came one day after the US State Department announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed on implementing a ceasefire, provided Hezbollah halts its attacks and withdraws from areas south of the Litani River.

The latest statements highlight the uncertainty surrounding ongoing diplomatic efforts and suggest that significant obstacles remain before any ceasefire arrangement can be formally implemented.