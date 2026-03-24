Iranian Lawmaker Warns Against U.S. Statements on Potential Talks

"No action has been taken, nor will any be taken, regarding negotiations with the United States," Esmaeil Kousari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee and former IRGC commander said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An Iranian parliamentarian cautioned Tuesday against drawing conclusions from recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding possible negotiations with Tehran, stressing that no action has been taken toward such talks.

Esmaeil Kousari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee and former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, urged Iranian officials to “reflect deeply” on the intentions behind these statements, according to Fars News Agency.

Kousari, speaking in remarks carried by the semi-official news agency, characterized both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “inherent liars” whose political approach is focused on “inciting discord.”

He said the repeated claims about negotiations are intended to “sow discord to shake the people’s trust in officials” and to give the impression that secret understandings have taken place, while, in reality, “nothing of the sort has occurred.”

“This is not the first time they have lied about negotiations,” Kousari said, adding that Iranian leadership must exercise rational judgment and remain cautious of external attempts to influence domestic opinion.

“We must think rationally. Their essence is to create division so they can make the people pessimistic toward officials and make them feel that such steps have been taken, while in reality, no action has been taken,” he said.

The statements come amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing media exchanges concerning stalled U.S.-Iran engagement.

Observers noted that Kousari’s warnings reflect the hardline wing in the Iranian Parliament seeking to preempt any perception of secret communication channels with the U.S. administration.

The official emphasized the need for vigilance to avoid being influenced by what he described as “illusions” the American side is promoting to sway public opinion within Iran.

Kousari’s remarks underscore the continued mistrust between Tehran and Washington and highlight the Iranian hardliners’ insistence on maintaining strict oversight over any potential engagement with the United States.

The member of parliament stressed that any narratives suggesting that negotiations are underway are misleading and part of broader efforts to destabilize public confidence in Iran’s leadership.

The Iranian official’s comments also signal a firm stance against external pressures at a time when both countries remain engaged in reciprocal political and media strategies.

By publicly addressing the issue, Kousari aimed to reinforce the position that Tehran is not entertaining negotiations under current circumstances and that Iranian leadership must remain circumspect regarding external messaging.

Kousari concluded that the Iranian leadership should maintain awareness of the strategic objectives behind U.S. statements, warning that they are designed to manipulate domestic perceptions rather than reflect actual diplomatic progress.

Iranian authorities reiterated that no negotiations with Washington have occurred, reinforcing hardline positions within the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee and cautioning against interpreting external statements as evidence of dialogue.