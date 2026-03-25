Iran Says It Is Closely Monitoring U.S. Troop Deployments Across the Region

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns U.S. Against “Testing” Tehran’s Resolve Amid Escalating Tensions

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, issued a sharp warning to the United States on Wednesday, saying Tehran is closely monitoring American military movements in the region and cautioning against any escalation.

In a post on his X account, Ghalibaf said, “We are closely monitoring all U.S. movements in the region, especially troop deployments.” He added, “What the generals have broken, the soldiers can’t fix; instead, they will fall victim to Netanyahu’s delusions. Do not test our resolve to defend our land.”

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following weeks of military exchanges involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, including missile and drone strikes targeting military installations and strategic infrastructure across the Middle East.

The conflict, which has drawn in multiple regional actors, has raised concerns over the risk of a broader confrontation.

Iranian officials have repeatedly signaled that while they seek to avoid direct large-scale conflict, they remain prepared to respond forcefully to any perceived aggression.

Analysts note that Tehran’s strategy has combined direct warnings with indirect military pressure across the region, particularly in areas hosting U.S. forces or allied assets.

Ghalibaf’s reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscores Tehran’s position that Israeli actions are a primary driver of the current escalation, with Iranian leaders accusing Washington of backing Israeli military operations.

The warning also comes as reports indicate increased U.S. military activity in the region, including the deployment of additional forces and warships to the Middle East, repositioning of forces, and reinforcement of key bases, fueling speculation about potential further escalation.

In a separate post earlier this week, Ghalibaf said the Iranian public demands “complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors,” adding that all Iranian officials stand firmly behind the country’s leadership.

He also denied any ongoing negotiations with the United States, dismissing reports to the contrary as “fake news” aimed at influencing financial and oil markets and deflecting from what he described as a difficult situation facing Washington and its allies.