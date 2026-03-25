Iran’s Parliament Speaker Warns of Possible Island Invasion Amid Regional Conflict

“Based on some intelligence reports, Iran’s enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional states,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, issued a stark warning about a potential invasion of an Iranian island, allegedly supported by an unnamed regional country.

“Based on some intelligence reports, Iran’s enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional states,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X. He added, “Our forces are monitoring all enemy movements, and if they take any step, all the vital infrastructure of that regional state will be targeted with relentless, unceasing attacks.”

The warning comes amid a broader escalation in the region. Coordinated U.S. and Israeli military strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28, targeting military infrastructure and leadership. As of today, the conflict has intensified into a regional war involving multiple Middle Eastern nations, with thousands of casualties reported and widespread infrastructure damage.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that “very good” negotiations with Tehran are underway. Iranian officials, however, have dismissed these claims as “fake news,” signaling no immediate willingness to engage in talks.

Also, on Wednesday Iranian state media reported that Tehran has rejected a U.S.-proposed peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict, underscoring widening divisions over how to bring the nearly month-long war to a close.