Kuwait Arrests Hezbollah-Linked Cell Over Alleged Assassination Plot

Series of recent detentions highlights growing security concerns amid escalating regional tensions

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kuwait’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday the arrest of six individuals linked to the Iran-backed Hezbollah, accusing them of plotting assassinations targeting senior state figures and symbols of national authority.

In an official statement, authorities said the suspects had been actively planning “assassinations targeting symbols and leaders of the state” and had recruited additional individuals to carry out the operations.

Five of the six detainees are Kuwaiti nationals, underscoring concerns about local recruitment networks tied to external militant organizations.

The arrests mark the latest in a series of security operations by Kuwaiti authorities against suspected Hezbollah-linked cells. Just one week earlier, Kuwait announced the detention of 10 individuals allegedly planning attacks on critical infrastructure.

On March 16, security forces arrested another 16 suspects—14 Kuwaitis and two Lebanese nationals—accused of preparing acts of sabotage.

The repeated arrests suggest a sustained and organized effort by Hezbollah operatives or affiliates to expand their footprint within Kuwait, raising alarm within the Gulf state’s security apparatus.

Hezbollah, a powerful political and military actor in Lebanon, has long been backed by Iran, which provides financial, military, and logistical support.

The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by several Western and regional governments due to its militant activities across the Middle East.

Kuwait’s crackdown comes against the backdrop of intensifying regional conflict, in which Iran and its allied groups have been engaged in a broader confrontation with U.S. partners and regional adversaries.

During the ongoing Middle East war, Kuwait has repeatedly reported missile and drone attacks attributed to Iran, Hezbollah’s principal sponsor, further heightening tensions and security concerns across the Gulf.

While Kuwaiti authorities have not disclosed specific timelines or targets related to the alleged assassination plot, the pattern of arrests indicates an escalation in both the scale and sophistication of suspected operations linked to Hezbollah networks in the country.

Analysts note that Kuwait, traditionally viewed as relatively insulated from direct militant activity compared to other regional states, is increasingly becoming a focal point in the wider geopolitical struggle involving Iran and its network of allied groups.

The latest developments are likely to reinforce Kuwait’s internal security measures and deepen coordination with regional and international partners in counterterrorism efforts.