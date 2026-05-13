Putin Vows New Missiles Capable of Penetrating All Global Defense Systems

Putin said Moscow will continue modernizing its strategic nuclear arsenal as global military competition intensifies and debate grows in Washington over the future of advanced missile defense systems

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid mounting military competition between Moscow and the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday that Russia is continuing the development of a new generation of strategic missiles designed to overcome all existing and future missile defense systems worldwide.

Speaking on Wednesday during a field visit to the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (MIT), one of Russia’s most important military-industrial centers, Putin stressed the importance of strengthening the country’s strategic military capabilities at a time of deepening geopolitical confrontation.

The institute visited by Putin is responsible for developing some of Russia’s most significant strategic nuclear missile systems, including the “Topol,” “Yars,” and “Bulava” platforms, which form a core component of Moscow’s nuclear deterrence architecture.

From inside the facility, Putin delivered a pointed message toward Russia’s rivals, stating: “Without a doubt, we will continue modernizing and developing our strategic nuclear forces.”

He added that Moscow’s objective is to produce missiles possessing “extremely high combat power,” emphasizing that the new systems are being designed specifically to penetrate all categories of missile defense shields, whether currently operational or developed in the future.

Strategic rivalry intensifies

Putin’s remarks come as military competition and strategic tensions between Russia and Western countries continue to escalate, with Moscow seeking to preserve its dominance in the field of strategic weaponry.

The latest statements also coincide with growing debate in the United States over the future of next-generation missile defense systems.

A recent Congressional Budget Office analysis found that the proposed US missile shield project known as the “Golden Dome for America” could ultimately cost up to $1.2 trillion over two decades, far exceeding earlier estimates presented by US President Donald Trump.

The ambitious project aims to establish a multilayered missile defense network combining space-based and ground-based systems to counter emerging strategic threats from rival powers, including Russia, China, and Iran.

The proposed system has drawn criticism from several American lawmakers over both its feasibility and cost, while US military officials have defended the initiative as necessary to confront the growing threat posed by hypersonic and next-generation missile technologies.

Russia-US relations remain stalled

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that despite repeated positive rhetoric surrounding the potential of US-Russia relations, “nothing is happening” in practice.

According to remarks published by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Lavrov said discussions regarding cooperation in technology, energy, and other sectors had so far failed to produce tangible results, despite Moscow appreciating Trump’s initiative to reopen dialogue with Russia.

Lavrov also noted that sanctions imposed during the administration of former US President Joe Biden remain in place, adding that the Trump administration has introduced additional measures targeting the Russian economy.

His comments came as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine continue to face major obstacles, despite repeated promises from Trump to bring the conflict to an end following his return to office.

The latest statements from both Putin and Lavrov underscore the widening strategic divide between Moscow and the West, as nuclear modernization, missile defense competition, sanctions pressure, and unresolved geopolitical conflicts continue to shape the international security landscape.