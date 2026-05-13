Four-Year-Old Girl Dies in Baghdad After Abduction and Assault Sparks Nationwide Outrage

Kurdish correspondent Dilan Barzan reported Wednesday from the heart of the capital that a source within the Rusafa police confirmed the death of four-year-old Ghazal Saif.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A four-year-old child has died in Baghdad following a tragic incident that has ignited a storm of anger and calls for legislative reform across Iraq.

Kurdish correspondent Dilan Barzan reported Wednesday from the heart of the capital that a source within the Rusafa police confirmed the death of four-year-old Ghazal Saif. The young girl, who had been fighting for her life in intensive care, succumbed to her injuries three days after a brutal abduction.

The incident occurred local to the family’s home, where residents say Ghazal was seen playing with other children just moments before she was taken. According to police reports, four individuals were involved in her abduction and subsequent assault.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly under the influence of narcotic substances at the time of the crime. Authorities have confirmed the arrest of three individuals, while a search remains active for the fourth suspect.

Ghazal was discovered abandoned after the assault by a passerby. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where medical teams placed her under intensive care. Despite seventy-two hours of emergency medical intervention, the "deteriorating condition of her health" led to her ultimate passing.

The crime has sparked a visceral reaction on social media platforms in Iraq. Citizens, human rights activists, and legal experts are unified in demanding the highest possible penalty for the perpetrators.

Women's rights organizations in Baghdad have highlighted that this case is not isolated, pointing to a recent tragedy involving a 15-year-old girl who was killed by her family for refusing an arranged marriage.

Read More: Outcry in Iraq Over Alleged Honor Killing of Teenage Girl Sparks Renewed Debate on Women’s Protection