CENTCOM Says U.S. Naval Operations Have Redirected Over 60 Ships Amid Iran Tensions

In the video posted on CENTCOM’s official X account, the command stated that more than 20 warships have participated in operations as part of what it described as a “U.S. blockade against Iran.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday released a video showcasing ongoing U.S. naval operations aimed at countering Iran-linked threats in regional waters, saying the mission has disrupted maritime activity connected to Tehran over the past month.

In the video posted on CENTCOM’s official X account, the command stated that more than 20 warships have participated in operations as part of what it described as a “U.S. blockade against Iran.” The footage further claimed that more than 60 vessels had been redirected during the operation.

The video featured scenes of U.S. naval destroyers, military helicopters, and nighttime maritime operations, highlighting Washington’s continued military presence across strategic waterways in the Middle East.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing international concern over maritime security in the Gulf and surrounding waters, particularly near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil shipping routes.

Washington has repeatedly accused Iran and Iran-backed armed groups of threatening commercial shipping and regional stability, while Tehran has denied allegations that it intends to disrupt international maritime traffic.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of an escalating maritime standoff, with both the United States and Iran enforcing rival naval restrictions that have severely disrupted normal shipping traffic through the strategic energy corridor. The confrontation follows a broader U.S.-Iran conflict that erupted on Feb. 28, intensifying military and economic tensions across the region.