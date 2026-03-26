Foundation of Assyrians for Justice Condemns Iran Strike on Peshmerga in Letter to PM Barzani

U.S.-based organization expresses solidarity, saying Peshmerga forces are “protectors of peace and prosperity in the Kurdistan Region.”

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Foundation of Assyrians for Justice has strongly condemned Iran’s recent missile strike on Kurdistan Region forces, describing it as a “cowardly attack” in a formal letter addressed to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

In the letter, the organization’s president, Sam Darmo, denounced the Iranian assault on Peshmerga positions in the Soran district, north of Erbil, which resulted in the deaths of six Kurdish fighters and left at least 30 others wounded.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attack carried out by the Iranian regime against Peshmerga forces,” Darmo wrote, emphasizing that the Peshmerga forces serve as “protectors of peace and prosperity in the Kurdistan Region.”

He extended his condolences to Barzani, the people of Kurdistan, and the families of the fallen fighters, while also wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

The statement comes in the wake of Tuesday’s missile strike, which targeted military positions of the Peshmerga in the Soran area.

The attack marked one of the deadliest direct strikes on Kurdish forces in recent months and triggered widespread condemnation among Kurdish political leaders, who warned of the danger of escalating regional tensions.

Officials in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have repeatedly stressed that the region is not a party to the broader regional conflict, despite being increasingly impacted by cross-border attacks linked to Iran and its affiliated groups.

The latest strike has renewed calls for stronger international engagement to deter further violations of Iraqi sovereignty and protect the stability of the Kurdistan Region.

The Foundation of Assyrians for Justice, led by Darmo, is a United States-based organization advocating for the rights, protection, and cultural preservation of Assyrians in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

It seeks to bridge the Assyrian diaspora with communities in the homeland while promoting security and the safeguarding of cultural heritage.

The organization’s message adds to a growing list of regional and international reactions condemning the attack, which many observers warn could further destabilize the Kurdistan Region amid an already volatile geopolitical landscape shaped by ongoing confrontation between Iran and its adversaries.