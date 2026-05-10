Iranian Military Commander Meets Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Iranian leader reportedly issues new military directives amid continuing regional tensions during his meeting with the commander-in-chief

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Iranian state television and Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported Sunday that the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, met with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has remained largely absent from public appearances since assuming leadership in March 2026.

According to Iranian state TV, Mojtaba Khamenei issued “new directives and guidance for the continuation of operations to confront the enemy,” although authorities did not specify the exact timing of the meeting.

Tasnim News Agency said Abdollahi presented a detailed report regarding the preparedness of Iran’s armed forces, including the army, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), security forces, border forces, Ministry of Defense units, and Basij forces.

According to Tasnim, the commander stated that Iranian forces maintain “high defensive and offensive readiness” in terms of military morale, strategic planning, equipment, and operational capability to confront what he described as “American-Zionist hostile actions.”

The report further quoted Abdollahi as warning that any “strategic mistake, aggression, or attack” against Iran would face a “rapid, severe, and powerful response” from Iranian forces.

Tasnim also reported that Abdollahi assured the supreme leader that Iran’s armed forces would continue defending “the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, national interests, and the Iranian people” while fully following the directives of the supreme leader.

According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei praised Iran’s armed forces and referred to previous wartime directives issued during what Iranian media called the “Ramadan War,” claiming they had led to “surprising victories” and prevented enemies from achieving their objectives.

Iranian media added that the supreme leader issued additional “new and guiding directives” for the continuation of operations and confrontation against Iran’s enemies.

The meeting represents one of the few officially acknowledged appearances or activities involving Mojtaba Khamenei since the death of his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, during the opening phase of the regional conflict earlier this year.

International and regional reports previously indicated that Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded during strikes carried out on the first day of the war, though Iranian authorities have provided limited information regarding his condition.

Since assuming leadership in March 2026, Mojtaba Khamenei has primarily communicated through written statements and official directives rather than public appearances.

The developments come as indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue through mediators including Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, amid efforts to prevent renewed escalation across the Middle East.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, military readiness levels remain elevated across the region amid fears that any collapse in negotiations could trigger another round of confrontation involving Iran, the United States, Israel, and Iran-backed armed groups.