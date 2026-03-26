Israel’s Channel 12 Reports: IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri Killed in Bandar Abbas

Iran’s IRGC Navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, reportedly killed in Bandar Abbas, according to Israel’s Channel 12. Known for threatening the Strait of Hormuz and confronting U.S. vessels, Tangsiri led the IRGC Navy since 2018. No official Iranian confirmation has been issued.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - According to Israel’s Channel 12, the Commander of the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Alireza Tangsiri, who was reportedly responsible for closing the Strait of Hormuz, has been "eliminated in Bandar Abbas."

No further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the killing, and Iranian authorities have not issued an official statement at this time.

Alireza Tangsiri has held the position of Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy since 2018 and was one of the country's hardline commanders. Tangsiri was primarily known for his threats to close the Strait of Hormuz and for confronting American vessels in the waters of the Gulf.

The IRGC Navy plays a key role in controlling the Gulf waters and carrying out fast, small-scale operations against the commercial and military vessels of Tehran’s rivals.

Bandar Abbas is one of Iran's most important naval and economic bases, located in the south of the country; it is considered a primary center for the IRGC Navy's activities to control the Strait of Hormuz.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges.