Iraqi Forces Down Drone in Kirkuk, No Casualties Reported

In a statement, the ministry said the drone was detected flying at a low altitude within the area of the 3rd Battalion, 44th Brigade, 11th Infantry Division under Kirkuk Operations Command.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s Ministry of Defense announced Thursday that security forces successfully shot down an unidentified drone in Kirkuk without any casualties.

In a statement, the ministry said the drone was detected flying at a low altitude within the area of the 3rd Battalion, 44th Brigade, 11th Infantry Division under Kirkuk Operations Command.

Security forces responded immediately, with the 2nd Company of the battalion downing the drone in the village of Al-Fakhra. No injuries or damage were reported.

Following the incident, a unit led by the battalion commander, accompanied by a field engineering team from the division, was dispatched to the crash site to carry out technical assessments and secure the area.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Iraqi forces remain on high alert and maintain constant vigilance against potential threats, stressing that such incidents will not impact their operational performance and will be addressed firmly and decisively.