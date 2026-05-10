Iraq Says Oil Exports Could Rapidly Return to Pre-War Levels If Hormuz Stabilizes

Baghdad announced preparations to rapidly resume full export capacity through the Strait of Hormuz, even as regional security uncertainty persists.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Oil Ministry announced on Sunday that the country could restore crude oil exports to their previous levels within one week if stability returns to the Strait of Hormuz, despite ongoing regional tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Bassam Mohammed Khudair, deputy minister at Iraq’s Oil Ministry, said Baghdad possesses the operational capacity to quickly return exports to normal once maritime movement through the strategic waterway resumes safely.

“Before the recent security incidents, Iraq was exporting 3.4 million barrels of oil per day,” Khudair said, noting that Iraq’s actual production capacity currently stands at 4.2 million barrels daily.

He added that, in the event navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is fully restored, the ministry could return export operations to their previous natural levels within only one week.

Khudair revealed that two fully loaded crude oil tankers are currently prepared for movement, while Iraqi authorities are also awaiting the arrival of two additional vessels.

However, he stressed that the timing of the tankers’ departure remains directly tied to the broader regional security situation.

“The movement and departure of these vessels are directly linked to the stability of the region’s security conditions,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, considered one of the world’s most critical oil and gas transit corridors, has experienced severe instability since the outbreak of conflict involving Iran on Feb. 28, when fighting escalated following Israeli and US military operations against Tehran.

The tensions have had direct consequences for global energy markets and maritime trade routes.

Despite Iraq’s preparations for a return to normal export operations, uncertainty surrounding the regional security environment remains significant.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said Washington could continue military operations against Iran for another two weeks and warned that additional Iranian targets could still be struck.

Trump stated that Iran had been “militarily defeated” but insisted the conflict was not necessarily over, adding that the United States had completed roughly 70 percent of its intended military objectives while retaining the option to hit more targets.

The continued possibility of further escalation has kept uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and regional shipping routes at the center of global energy concerns.