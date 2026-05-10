Trump Accuses Iran of ‘Playing Games’ as Tehran Rejects Pressure, Signals Negotiation Stance

Trump wrote that “Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!),” adding that Tehran had been “laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country,” but declaring: “They will be laughing no longer!”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US President Donald Trump on Sunday intensified his criticism of Iran, accusing the country of “playing games” with the United States and the world for nearly five decades, while warning that such behavior would soon end.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that “Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!),” adding that Tehran had been “laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country,” but declaring: “They will be laughing no longer!”

His remarks come amid renewed diplomatic activity over Iran’s response to a new US peace proposal aimed at ending an ongoing regional conflict. According to a senior US administration official, Trump is expected to raise the Iran issue during his upcoming visit to Beijing next week, where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The official said Washington would likely press Beijing to use its influence on Tehran, noting that similar discussions have taken place in previous US–China communications.

On the Iranian side, President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected any suggestion of submission, stressing that diplomacy should not be interpreted as surrender. In a post on X, he wrote: “We will never bow our heads before the enemy,” adding that Iran’s objective in negotiations is to “uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and defend our national interests with unwavering strength.”

His comments came shortly after Iran submitted its official response to Washington’s latest proposal through Pakistani mediation. While details of Tehran’s reply have not been disclosed, Iranian officials indicated that the current phase of discussions would focus narrowly on ending hostilities and reducing regional tensions.

The exchange highlights the continued sharp rhetoric between Washington and Tehran even as both sides signal conditional openness to diplomatic engagement, with regional actors such as China and Pakistan increasingly positioned as potential intermediaries.