U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack Reaffirms Security Commitment to Kurdistan Region After Deadly Peshmerga Attack

“I had a conversation with Barzani yesterday, in which I conveyed my president's commitment to help them with their security,” Barrack said, referring to Donald Trump.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Kurdistan Region’s security, following a recent deadly missile attack on Peshmerga forces.

On Thursday, Tom Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, in a press conference, said that he had recently spoken with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, during which he conveyed Washington’s continued backing.

“I had a conversation with Barzani yesterday, in which I conveyed my president's commitment to help them with their security,” Barrack said, referring to Donald Trump.

The remarks come a day after Prime Minister Barzani confirmed that he held a phone call with Barrack, who offered condolences following the missile attack that killed and wounded dozens of Peshmerga.

In a statement posted on social media, Barzani said he thanked the U.S. official for his “thoughtful call and condolences,” adding that “our people stand united in mourning the martyred Peshmerga.”

He also underscored the importance of ties between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the United States, noting that “we value the KRG–U.S. partnership at this critical moment and look forward to continuing our dialogue.”

The call followed an Iranian ballistic missile attack early Tuesday targeting Peshmerga positions in the Soran Independent Administration. The strikes hit a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Brigade in Sector One, as well as a unit of the 5th Infantry Brigade.

At least six Peshmerga fighters were killed and 30 others wounded in the attack, which authorities described as a significant escalation.