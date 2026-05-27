Iraqi Parliament Speaker Welcomes Sadr’s Move to Integrate Saraya al-Salam into State Institutions

In a statement, al-Halbousi commended what he called Sadr’s “national and responsible stance,” stressing that the initiative would help enhance internal stability, support state institutions, and consolidate the principle that weapons must remain under state authority.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi on Wednesday praised the decision by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to separate Saraya al-Salam and fully integrate the force into Iraq’s state institutions, describing the move as a major step toward strengthening state authority and reinforcing the rule of law.

In a statement, al-Halbousi commended what he called Sadr’s “national and responsible stance,” stressing that the initiative would help enhance internal stability, support state institutions, and consolidate the principle that weapons must remain under state authority.

He said the decision represents “a fundamental step” toward reinforcing Iraq’s security and stability while strengthening the role of constitutional institutions in maintaining public order and national sovereignty.

Al-Halbousi also called for the continuation of similar national initiatives aimed at restricting weapons to the state, adhering to the constitution and the law, and protecting the country from tensions and divisions that could undermine security.

The parliament speaker emphasized that Iraq must continue building a strong state capable of confronting internal and external challenges while safeguarding the interests of its citizens and preserving national sovereignty.

He noted that Iraq has endured years of exceptional circumstances, including war and major security threats, but said the country is now entering a phase focused on reconstruction and development. He stressed the importance of empowering state institutions so they can effectively carry out their duties in protecting citizens and maintaining stability.

Al-Halbousi’s remarks came after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi also welcomed Sadr’s announcement regarding the integration of Saraya al-Salam under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Media Office, the move was described as a responsible national initiative that supports state institutions, strengthens Iraq’s sovereignty, and reinforces the rule of law.

The statement added that the initiative marks an important step toward enhancing internal stability, limiting weapons to the state, and supporting Iraq’s security forces in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

Officials further called on all armed factions in Iraq to follow the same approach by operating under the umbrella of the state and its official institutions to preserve the country’s unity, sovereignty, and long-term stability.