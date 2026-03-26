Gulf States Refuse to Become Arenas for Conflict, Call for Inclusion in Regional Negotiations

The GCC said it never sought to weaken Iran, urging dialogue and inclusion in peace talks while warning against regional escalation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has emphasized that it has never sought to weaken Iran, calling instead for diplomacy and political dialogue as the most effective path to resolving escalating regional tensions.

On Thursday, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi stated during a speech that dialogue remains “the most rational and successful” approach to addressing the current crisis in the Middle East.

He stressed that Gulf countries must play a central role in any negotiations or agreements related to the region’s future, saying: “It is necessary for Gulf states to be a key part of any talks or agreements aimed at resolving the current crisis.”

Al-Budaiwi warned against any regional or international efforts aimed at reshaping the political map of the Middle East following the ongoing conflict, stating that such initiatives would be rejected in all forms.

He also clarified the GCC’s position toward Iran, noting that Gulf countries have never sought to undermine or weaken Tehran. Instead, he said, their goal has been to establish normal relations based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

The GCC secretary-general further emphasized that member states refuse to become arenas for settling conflicts or targets of confrontation.

He warned that any disruption to maritime navigation would have significant negative consequences for global energy supplies and the broader world economy.

The GCC’s remarks underscore a diplomatic stance amid rising tensions, highlighting a preference for dialogue while rejecting escalation and regional destabilization.