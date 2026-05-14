Kurdistan Region Accelerates Strategic Shaqlawa-Qandil Road Upgrade Through Soran

The strategic Shaqlawa-Qandil highway project is advancing rapidly as the Kurdistan Regional Government expands infrastructure linking Erbil, Soran, and the Iranian border

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Massive infrastructure works reshaping the transport network of the Soran Independent Administration have passed a major milestone, with officials confirming that the Shaqlawa-Qandil road project is now more than 50 percent complete.

On Thursday, Engineer Hallgurd Wali, director of the Soran 40-Meter Road Project, told Kurdistan24 that construction work on the strategic highway corridor is progressing intensively despite delays caused by heavy rainfall in recent months.

The project stretches across 10 kilometers and carries a budget exceeding 90 billion Iraqi dinars.

It includes the construction of two overpasses and one underpass, alongside the completion of both the Mawaran and Mirawa tunnels.

Wali stated that the lighting and mechanical systems inside the Mirawa Tunnel have already been finalized and will soon be opened for public use.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Wali said the road forms part of the Hamilton Road network, a major transport artery connecting the Kurdistan Region with the Islamic Republic of Iran while also linking Erbil to the Soran Independent Administration and several tourist destinations.

He explained that weather conditions in previous months slowed progress and prevented construction teams from operating according to schedule. However, authorities have since intensified operations by introducing two work shifts in an effort to recover lost time.

According to project officials, the completion of the route will significantly ease traffic congestion and shorten travel times across the region. Travel between Kore and the Mirawa Tunnel is expected to take only seven minutes, while the road between Erbil and Soran will be shortened by approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Masrour Barzani inaugurates Soran overpass

Earlier on Thursday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the Soran 40-Meter dual carriageway and overpass project.

The three-kilometer dual carriageway includes what officials describe as the tallest bridge in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, measuring 250 meters in length and 23 meters in height.

The bridge alone cost 28 billion Iraqi dinars, while the total budget of the project reached 50.5 billion dinars.

The 40-Meter Road Project consists of a dual carriageway with three lanes on each side, allowing three vehicles to travel simultaneously in parallel lanes.

The road also includes 2.5-meter-wide sidewalks and an extensive modern drainage system.

Officials say the project is expected to substantially reduce traffic congestion inside central Soran while improving mobility for residents and drivers.

Construction on the project was carried out through day-and-night operations using two shifts. A total of 350 workers, 14 surveyors, and 10 engineers participated in the works, which were completed at the beginning of 2026.

Beyond easing transportation, the project is also expected to enhance the city’s urban appearance and strengthen the connection between central Soran and Mergasor township.

Soran officially became an independent administration on Sept. 14, 2021, following a decision by the Kurdistan Regional Government. The administration includes six districts.