Vladimir Putin: Middle East War May Be Worse Than COVID for the World

Putin warned the Middle East war could have consequences worse than COVID-19, as Russia evacuated staff from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the consequences of the ongoing war in the Middle East could exceed the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the unpredictability of the escalating conflict.

On Thursday, Putin stated during a speech that the outcomes of the war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran cannot be accurately predicted.

He said: “No one has the ability to foresee the consequences of this war,” adding that even the United States, Israel, and Iran themselves cannot determine its future trajectory.

Putin described the conflict as highly complex and unpredictable from Russia’s perspective, warning that its global repercussions could be severe.

He added that some reports suggest the consequences of the war in the Middle East could be “more severe than the impact of the coronavirus on the world.”

The escalation follows earlier developments on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing several senior figures. Iran responded shortly afterward by firing missiles toward Israel and targeting multiple US military bases across the region.

Amid rising tensions, Russia has taken precautionary measures regarding its presence in Iran. Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia’s atomic energy agency Rosatom, confirmed that 163 personnel were evacuated from the Bushehr nuclear power plant toward the Iranian-Armenian border early Wednesday morning.

He stated that around 300 personnel remain at the site, with a smaller number expected to stay to oversee operations.

The Bushehr facility, constructed with Russian involvement, relies on Russian technicians and had already seen the withdrawal of 150 staff due to concerns over potential airstrikes by the United States and Israel.

Iran’s atomic energy organization said a projectile had landed within the facility but caused no damage, accusing the United States and Israel of targeting the plant.

Following the incident, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog called for “maximum restraint” to prevent risks to nuclear safety.

Putin’s warning, coupled with Russia’s evacuation measures, highlights mounting concerns over the broader global impact of the conflict as tensions continue to escalate.