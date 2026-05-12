Safeen Dizayee Highlights Strong Erbil-Ankara Relations After Istanbul Talks

Head of KRG's Dep. of Foreign Relations said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan showed "deep respect" by personally escorting Prime Minister Masrour Barzani after talks in Istanbul amid expanded energy, security, and infrastructure cooperation between Ankara and Erbil.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, highlighted a significant diplomatic gesture during Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's recent official visit to Türkiye. According to Dizayee, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan showed 'deep respect' by personally accompanying Prime Minister Barzani to the courtyard of his office at the conclusion of their meeting.

Safeen Dizayee said the gesture was a demonstration of the "deep respect and friendship" between the two leaders. The statement, provided during an interview with Kurdistan24's anchor Gulbax Behrami on Tuesday, emphasizes the elevated status of the Kurdistan Region in Ankara's diplomatic calculations.

During the interview, Dizayee described the visit as "very important" for restoring regional stability which underscored the strong bilateral relationship.

The diplomatic significance of this visit occurs within a complex regional environment where both Erbil and Ankara are seeking to coordinate on pressing security and economic challenges.

The interaction in Istanbul, as the interview highlighted, serves as a clear institutional signal of Türkiye's continued commitment to executive-level dialogue with the Kurdistan Regional Government amid ongoing geopolitical volatility.

Energy and Security on Agenda in Istanbul Talks

The broader context of Prime Minister Barzani's visit to Istanbul involved a concentrated series of high-level meetings designed to reinforce the strategic partnership between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye.

The visit included discussions with multiple senior Turkish officials, indicating a comprehensive approach to bilateral relations.

A central component of the talks focused on energy coordination.

According to the previous reports by Kurdistan24, Prime Minister Barzani met with Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. During these discussions, Turkish and Kurdish officials were reported to have discussed expanding collaboration in natural resources, trade, and electricity supply.

The statement following the meeting noted that energy cooperation has historically formed a defining pillar of relations between Erbil and Ankara, with the Kurdistan Region relying on Turkish infrastructure as a critical gateway for its energy exports to international markets.

Safeen Dizayee, during his interview, reaffirmed that the resumption of oil exports through the port of Ceyhan was a specific topic of discussion during the visit.

Security dialogue was equally prominent on the agenda.

The reports indicated that Prime Minister Barzani held talks with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. According to official statements, these meetings centered on preserving stability in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider Middle East.

The discussions underscored the necessity of de-escalating current regional tensions, which have been exacerbated by recent conflicts involving international and regional powers.

Furthermore, the meetings included discussions on the strategic "Development Road" project, an initiative designed to connect Gulf countries, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region with Türkiye and Europe via a comprehensive railway and transportation network.

The report noted that both sides stressed the importance of accelerating this infrastructure project due to its potential economic and geopolitical impact.

Protocol Gesture Highlights High-Level Visit

The protocol gesture by President Erdoğan, as highlighted by Safeen Dizayee, reflects the diplomatic weight afforded to the Kurdistan Region's leadership by the Turkish state.

In institutional diplomacy, departures from standard protocol by a head of state are often utilized to communicate special standing or to reinforce personal and political alliances.

Turkish officials have corroborated the significance of the engagement.

According to the report, Erman Topçu, the Turkish Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, stated that Prime Minister Barzani was warmly received and is considered a respected political figure in Türkiye.

Topçu noted that the relationship between Ankara and Erbil holds a "special place" in Turkish foreign policy, characterized by continuous high-level coordination. The Consul General added that such visits inject "new energy and new momentum" into bilateral ties.

Series of Meetings in Ankara and Istanbul

The sequence of meetings in Istanbul demonstrates a continuous effort to align policies on regional issues.

According to the reports, the primary session took place at the Dolmabahçe Palace, where Prime Minister Barzani and President Erdoğan reviewed the political landscape in Iraq and the broader region.

The discussions addressed the ongoing efforts to form Iraq's next federal government, following months of internal disputes in Baghdad.

Dizayee's remarks also touched upon the internal dynamics within Iraq, criticizing the behavior of some federal entities that impose trade barriers and excessive taxes, treating the Kurdistan Region "like a foreign country," according to the report.

Dizayee specifically cited the hasty implementation of the ASYCUDA customs system by Baghdad as a source of logistical delays and rising prices.

The diplomatic engagement in Istanbul occurred against the backdrop of significant regional security challenges.

Safeen Dizayee said that despite the Kurdistan Region not being a party to regional conflicts, it has faced more than 850 missile and drone attacks targeting its economic infrastructure and civilian population over the past two months.

This security context amplifies the importance of the coordination discussed with Turkish defense and foreign affairs leadership.

Türkiye-Kurdistan Regional Engagement Continues

The visit by Prime Minister Barzani underscores the strategic imperative of maintaining strong bilateral relations.

By engaging directly with the highest levels of the Turkish government, the Kurdistan Regional Government seeks to ensure that its economic interests and security concerns are integrated into broader regional planning.

The comprehensive nature of the talks, spanning energy exports, defense coordination, and massive infrastructure projects like the Development Road, indicates that the partnership between Erbil and Ankara remains a focal point of stability in a turbulent region.

The diplomatic gesture by President Erdoğan, as noted by KRG officials, serves as a symbolic capstone to a visit focused on practical, long-term collaboration.