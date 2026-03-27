Explosion in Qom Kills Six as Iranian Media Allege U.S., Israeli Strikes

A powerful explosion occurred early on Friday morning, with local outlets reporting that at least six people were killed.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian media reported on Friday that an attack on Qom city resulted in civilian casualties, with claims that bunker-buster bombs were used in the strike.

A powerful explosion occurred early on Friday morning, with local outlets reporting that at least six people were killed.

A deputy political-security official in Qom stated that the casualties followed alleged U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting three residential buildings in the Pardisan neighborhood, confirming six fatalities so far.

Reports from Iranian media further claimed that bunker-buster munitions were used in the attack, allegedly deployed by B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft.

In addition, the reports indicated that a suspected secret Iranian facility was among the targets hit in the strike.