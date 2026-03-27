Drone, Missile Attack Targets Kuwait’s Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, Causes Material Damage

According to the ministry’s statement, the attack occurred at dawn on Friday, targeting key facilities at the port. Authorities described the incident as a hostile operation carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and cruise missiles.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works announced that the infrastructure of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port was struck in a dual attack involving drones and cruise missiles early Friday morning, resulting in material damage but no reported casualties.

According to the ministry’s statement, the attack occurred at dawn on Friday, targeting key facilities at the port. Authorities described the incident as a hostile operation carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and cruise missiles.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the strike caused only material damage, with no fatalities or injuries reported. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that emergency procedures were immediately activated in coordination with relevant agencies.

Located on Bubiyan Island in northeastern Kuwait, near the maritime border with Iraq, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port is one of Kuwait’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

The port plays a central role in Kuwait’s long-term development plan, New Kuwait 2035, which aims to transform the country into a regional trade and logistics hub linking the Gulf with Central Asia and Europe.

With an estimated cost of around $1.1 billion, the multi-phase project is expected to become one of the largest ports in the region, capable of handling millions of containers annually.

The port has also been a longstanding source of tension between Kuwait and Iraq. Baghdad has expressed concerns that the port’s location near the Khor Abdullah waterway—Iraq’s primary access route to the Gulf—could restrict maritime navigation and impact its trade.

Due to its proximity to both Iraq and Iran, the area surrounding the port holds considerable strategic and security significance. Kuwaiti authorities have consistently emphasized the importance of safeguarding the facility, which is seen not only as a commercial asset but also as a symbol of national sovereignty.

The latest attack underscores growing security challenges in the region and highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.