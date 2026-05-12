Prime Minister Barzani Meets Vatican Ambassador to Iraq, Reaffirms Support for Religious Communities

On Behalf of the Pope, Vatican Envoy Expresses Gratitude to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for Safeguarding Christian Rights and Promoting Peaceful Coexistence Across Communities

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received Mirosław Wachowski, the newly appointed Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican to Iraq, in Erbil.

During the meeting, Barzani congratulated the Vatican envoy on assuming his new duties and expressed his best wishes for success.

He also reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) full support to facilitate the ambassador’s mission.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to protecting the rights of Christians and all components of society, while promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect across the region.

For his part, the Vatican ambassador conveyed greetings on behalf of the Pope and expressed appreciation for the Kurdistan Region’s support in safeguarding minority rights and promoting peaceful coexistence.

He emphasized that Kurdistan holds a special place in the Pope’s attention and offered prayers for its continued progress, prosperity, and peace.

The discussions also touched on ongoing reform efforts within the Kurdistan Regional Government, as well as talks surrounding the formation of a new Iraqi federal cabinet, highlighting broader political developments in Iraq.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Kurdistan Region’s long-standing policy of promoting peaceful coexistence among its diverse ethnic and religious communities, including Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, Assyrians, Armenians, and other minority groups.

Over the past decades, the region has often been described by international observers as a relatively safe haven in Iraq and the wider Middle East, particularly for Christian communities and other vulnerable minorities who have faced displacement and insecurity in other parts of the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG has continued to emphasize institutional protections for minority rights, religious freedom, and cultural diversity.

These policies have included support for displaced communities, the preservation of religious sites, and efforts to maintain a social framework based on coexistence and tolerance, even amid broader regional instability.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Vatican have also remained notably strong, with both sides consistently engaging on issues related to interfaith dialogue, the protection of Christians in Iraq, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence.

The Vatican has repeatedly acknowledged the Kurdistan Region’s role in sheltering displaced Christians, particularly during periods of conflict, reinforcing its status as a key partner in safeguarding religious diversity in the region.