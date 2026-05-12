Iraqi Parliament to Convene Thursday for Confidence Vote on New Government Amid Hajj Travel Restrictions

Political blocs intensify talks over disputed ministries while lawmakers face travel restrictions to secure a parliamentary quorum

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Iraq’s parliament is set to convene on Thursday for a decisive session to vote on granting confidence to the new government headed by Iraq’s designate prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi, amid ongoing negotiations over key ministerial positions and intensified political bargaining inside the Coordination Framework alliance.

Sources told Kurdistan24 that the Iraqi Council of Representatives will hold its 24th regular session on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. to vote on the government program and the proposed cabinet submitted by al-Zaidi.

According to parliamentary and political sources, the vote is expected to initially cover only part of the cabinet. At the same time, several positions, including deputy prime ministers and some disputed ministries, may be postponed until after Eid al-Adha due to unresolved disagreements among major Shiite political factions.

Mushriq al-Fraiji, a leader within the Reconstruction and Development Alliance, told Kurdistan24 that parliament is expected to approve “50+1” members of the cabinet during Thursday’s session, while the remaining ministries will likely be delayed pending further negotiations.

The developments come as Iraqi authorities imposed temporary restrictions preventing members of parliament from traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage to secure sufficient attendance for the session and maintain the required legal quorum.

Safwan al-Gharghari, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Parliament, confirmed to Kurdistan24 that lawmakers were temporarily barred from leaving Iraq until the confidence vote concludes.

Political disputes inside the Coordination Framework have intensified in recent weeks, particularly between the State of Law Coalition and the Reconstruction and Development Alliance regarding control over key ministries, especially the Interior Ministry.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Adi Abdulhadi, a member of the Coordination Framework, revealed that new changes had emerged regarding the distribution of ministerial positions following ongoing political meetings between alliance factions.

According to Abdulhadi, recent negotiations resulted in revisions linked to at least two ministries, while discussions remain open regarding possible additional changes involving up to three more ministries in the coming hours.

He stated that political leaders are continuing consultations aimed at finalizing a comprehensive agreement on the formation of al-Zaidi’s government, adding that the latest understandings could significantly reshape the final ministerial lineup.

“These understandings may be completed tonight, which would make the picture of the cabinet much clearer,” Abdulhadi said.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, Iraqi political blocs have now reached a near-final framework regarding the distribution of ministries. Political parties reportedly submitted three candidates for each ministry to the office of Iraq’s designated prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi, as part of the final selection process.

In accordance with Iraqi constitutional procedures, the names of proposed ministers have also been submitted to Iraq’s National Accountability and Justice Commission for legal review and vetting before final approval.

President Abdul Latif Rashid officially tasked Ali al-Zaidi with forming the next Iraqi government on April 27. Under Iraq’s constitution, the designated prime minister has 30 days to present a cabinet to parliament, making May 27 the constitutional deadline for securing parliamentary confidence.

Thursday’s session is increasingly viewed as one of the most politically sensitive parliamentary meetings in Iraq this year, as competing political factions continue negotiating influence over key security, economic, and sovereign ministries while attempting to avoid a broader political deadlock.