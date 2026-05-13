KDP Lawmaker Predicts Partial Approval of Al-Zaidi Cabinet

KDP MP Salwan Taha Akrayi confirms bloc’s participation in parliamentary vote on granting confidence to the federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate al-Zaidi

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary bloc said confidence is expected to be granted to the government headed by Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi. However, he noted that approval for the full cabinet remains uncertain due to ongoing political disagreements among Iraqi factions.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Wednesday, KDP member of parliament, Salwan Taha Akrayi, said the party’s bloc will participate in the parliamentary session scheduled to vote on granting confidence to the federal cabinet led by al-Zaidi.

He said that while the bloc would prefer to approve the entire cabinet, current indications suggest that full agreement among Iraqi political forces on all ministerial posts has not yet been reached. As a result, he warned that only around half of the proposed cabinet may secure parliamentary approval.

Akrayi explained that Iraq’s new federal government is composed of 21 ministries, but negotiations over their distribution remain incomplete. He also noted that the position of deputy prime minister is still under discussion, with no final agreement on whether it will be merged with another ministry or remain an independent post.

The Iraqi parliament is scheduled to hold its session at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, during which lawmakers are expected to vote on the cabinet program and ministerial lineup proposed by the Prime Minister-designate.

Under Iraq’s constitution, the prime minister-designate has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary approval. If confidence is not obtained by May 15, his mandate expires.

Al-Zaidi was officially tasked with forming the new government on April 27. by Iraq’s presidency. He also submitted his ministerial program to Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani on May 7.

Iraqi political parties continue to negotiate ministerial allocations under the country’s power-sharing system, a process that often leads to delays due to competing interests among major blocs.

In parallel developments, Adi Abdulhadi, a member of the Coordination Framework, said ongoing meetings have led to adjustments in proposed allocations for at least two ministries within the bloc, as parties review the distribution mechanism based on political agreement and merit considerations.

He added that negotiations remain open to further changes, including the possibility of adjustments involving additional ministries in the coming hours, either in terms of distribution or assigned political factions. Abdulhadi suggested that discussions could conclude by evening, potentially clarifying the final structure of the cabinet.

Abdulhadi stressed that the consultations aim to finalize a comprehensive agreement for forming al-Zaidi’s government ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary vote.

According to the official agenda, Iraq’s Council of Representatives is expected to hold its 24th regular session on Thursday. After the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, lawmakers will vote on the government program and the proposed cabinet of al-Zaidi.

The session is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m., with political blocs reportedly nearing a final agreement on the distribution of ministerial portfolios. Sources familiar with the negotiations said each ministry has been assigned multiple candidates for final selection by the prime minister-designate.

As part of constitutional and legal procedures, proposed nominees have been submitted to Iraq’s Higher Commission for Accountability and Justice for vetting.

Sources within the Coordination Framework told Kurdistan24 that candidate lists have been finalized and a committee has been formed to review nominations.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Iraq’s government formation process continues to follow a power-sharing framework among major political forces, a system that frequently results in extended delays.