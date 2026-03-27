IRGC Warns Middle Eastern Civilians to Leave Areas Near U.S. Bases Amid Escalation

IRGC warns civilians across West Asia to avoid areas near U.S. forces amid ongoing hostilities with Iran and Israel, citing potential targeting risks. Attacks have damaged thousands of sites in Iran and struck Kuwaiti infrastructure as tensions escalate.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday called on civilians across the West Asia region to leave areas where U.S. forces are stationed, warning that such locations could become targets amid ongoing hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The statement, issued as Announcement No. 48 of Operation “True Promise 4” by the IRGC’s public relations office, urged “the noble people of the countries of the West Asia region” to “urgently leave the locations where American forces are stationed so that no harm befalls you,” according to the report published by IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

The IRGC statement alleged that U.S. and Israeli forces were using civilian areas to shield military installations, asserting that such actions were intended to avoid direct exposure to Iranian attacks. It further stated that Iranian forces consider it a duty to target what it described as “terrorist forces of America and the usurping regime” wherever they are located, according to the announcement.

The warning comes amid an intensifying regional confrontation marked by continued exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel, as well as growing U.S. military involvement. The IRGC statement did not specify particular locations but broadly addressed populations across countries where American troops are present.

In a separate development referenced in the same primary report, Iran’s Vice President Esmail Saghab Esfahani wrote on X that any direct military action on Iranian territory would have economic and strategic consequences. “Step onto Iranian soil, and $150 becomes the floor for oil. Destruction of Fujairah and Yanbu are just our entry tickets,” he stated.

The IRGC announcement follows a series of escalating statements and actions by regional actors. Israeli officials said on Friday that military operations against Iran would expand in response to continued missile fire. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that strikes would “intensify and expand to other targets in sectors that help the regime develop and use military means against Israeli civilians.”

Katz’s comments came as Iranian missile launches toward Israeli territory continued, with reports indicating repeated rounds of attacks and the activation of air raid sirens in cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Israeli authorities framed the expanded military campaign as a response to ongoing threats to civilian areas.

At the same time, Iranian officials have maintained that their actions are defensive. A senior Iranian military source, cited in regional reporting, warned against the possibility of a U.S. ground operation and stated that Iranian forces have heightened readiness in anticipation of potential escalation.

The humanitarian impact within Iran has also come into sharper focus. The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that 87,294 sites have been damaged or destroyed since the start of what it described as U.S. and Israeli attacks, according to a statement by its president, Pir-Hossein Koulivand.

Koulivand said the damage includes 66,261 residential units and 20,127 commercial units, with the majority of affected sites located in Tehran Province. He added that 289 medical, treatment, health, and rescue centers had been hit, along with 600 schools and 17 Red Crescent facilities that were rendered unusable.

The statement further indicated that three rescue helicopters and 48 aid vehicles had been targeted during the attacks. Koulivand characterized the strikes on medical and humanitarian infrastructure as violations of international laws, according to the statement.

Additional reports from Iranian media described an explosion in the city of Qom early Friday that resulted in at least six fatalities. A local official cited in those reports said the casualties followed strikes on residential buildings in the Pardisan neighborhood. The same reports alleged the use of bunker-buster munitions and indicated that a suspected facility was among the targets, though these claims were not independently verified in the available materials.

Beyond Iran’s borders, the conflict has had wider regional effects. Kuwaiti authorities reported that Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port was targeted in an attack involving drones and cruise missiles, causing material damage but no casualties. Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works said emergency procedures were activated immediately after the incident and described the strike as a hostile operation targeting key infrastructure on Bubiyan Island.

The port is considered a major logistical hub and a central component of Kuwait’s long-term development strategy, according to the ministry’s statement.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials are considering further military deployments to the region. A senior defense official said Washington is weighing the deployment of at least 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East. The official indicated that a final decision could be made within days and that the potential deployment reflects preparations for a range of military scenarios.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also indicated that negotiations with Iran are ongoing, while signaling readiness to escalate if diplomatic efforts do not yield results. Washington has paused certain strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement.

Market reactions have reflected the evolving situation. Oil prices declined on Friday after earlier gains, with Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate both registering decreases.

Iranian officials have also raised allegations regarding the targeting of civilian infrastructure. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in remarks to the United Nations Human Rights Council that U.S. and Israeli strikes had hit schools, water facilities, and medical centers, resulting in casualties. He described the alleged actions as “crimes against humanity,” according to his statement.

The IRGC’s latest warning to civilians adds to a series of official communications emphasizing the potential risks associated with military activity in populated areas. The statement’s reference to civilian locations near U.S. bases reflects broader concerns about the proximity of military installations to residential areas in parts of the region.

The ongoing exchanges between Iran and Israel, combined with statements from U.S. officials regarding potential troop deployments and diplomatic efforts, indicate a multifaceted situation involving military, humanitarian, and economic dimensions.

The IRGC statement urging civilians to leave areas near U.S. forces underscores the heightened tensions and the potential risks to populations in proximity to military installations.