Israel Strikes Arak Nuclear Facility as UN Agency Confirms Attack on Uranium Site

Israel struck Iran’s Arak nuclear facility, while the IAEA confirmed an attack on a yellowcake site in Yazd, warning against risks to nuclear safety.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a new escalation targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, Israeli forces announced a precision strike on a key facility, as international monitors confirmed a separate attack on another sensitive nuclear site, raising concerns over potential risks.

On Friday, the Israeli military stated that its warplanes carried out a precise strike on the Arak heavy water facility in central Iran. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the operation was conducted under accurate guidance from military intelligence.

According to the statement, the Arak facility plays a central role in producing plutonium used for nuclear weapons. Heavy water, described as a rare material, is essential for operating such reactors capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium.

The Israeli military added that the facility was not only strategically significant from a military standpoint but also served as a key economic source, generating tens of millions of dollars annually for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization. Israel accused Tehran of deliberately avoiding converting the facility for civilian use despite international commitments, in order to preserve its nuclear weapons capabilities.

The facility had previously been targeted during the 12-day war. However, Israeli forces said renewed strikes were carried out after monitoring continued Iranian efforts to rebuild and restore operations at the site, with the aim of fully disabling it.

In its concluding remarks, the Israeli military stressed that it would not allow Iran to continue advancing its nuclear weapons program, describing it as “an existential threat to Israel and global security.”

In a parallel development, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that a separate nuclear-related facility in Iran had been targeted. According to an official statement released on the same day, Iranian authorities informed the agency of an attack on the Shahid Rezaei-Nejad yellowcake production facility in Yazd province.

Yellowcake is a key material used in the uranium enrichment process. The agency stated that, so far, no increase in radiation levels has been detected around the site. However, technical teams are conducting further assessments to ensure environmental safety.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi issued a renewed warning to all parties, calling for restraint and urging an immediate halt to attacks on nuclear facilities to prevent any catastrophic nuclear incident.

As strikes expand to critical nuclear sites, warnings intensify over the danger of escalation and the potential consequences for regional and global safety.