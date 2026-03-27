Baghdad and Washington Agree to Intensify Security Coordination to Protect Iraq’s Sovereignty

Iraq and the US agreed to intensify security coordination, aiming to prevent terrorism and keep Iraq outside regional conflicts while protecting its sovereignty.

22 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A renewed strategic alignment between Baghdad and Washington is taking shape, as both sides move to reinforce security coordination and shield Iraq from the widening circle of regional tensions.

On Friday, Iraq and the United States announced a new agreement aimed at strengthening stability and safeguarding Iraq’s territorial sovereignty, following the first meeting of the High Joint Coordination Committee.

According to a statement by Iraq’s Security Media Cell, the Iraqi and US sides agreed during the meeting to intensify coordination efforts to prevent terrorist attacks. The discussions come within the framework of a longstanding strategic partnership, built over years of political and security cooperation, including joint efforts that contributed to dismantling the ISIS terrorist organization.

Both sides emphasized that Iraqi territory must not be used as a launch point for any aggression against the Iraqi people, security forces, state institutions, or strategic facilities. They also stressed the importance of protecting US personnel, diplomatic missions, and coalition forces operating in the country.

A central pillar of the agreement focused on preserving Iraq’s position in the region. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to keeping Iraq outside the circle of ongoing regional military conflicts, with full respect for the country’s sovereignty.

The United States reiterated its support for Iraq, emphasizing the need to ensure that Iraqi land, airspace, and territorial waters are not used to threaten neighboring countries or the broader region.

Both countries also renewed their commitment to continued coordination in counterterrorism efforts, ensuring that all actions align with Iraq’s national priorities and sovereignty.

In a parallel statement, the US Embassy in Baghdad confirmed that the first meeting of the High Joint Coordination Committee was held on Thursday as part of the long-term strategic partnership between the two nations. The meeting aimed to expand cooperation across political, economic, and security sectors.

During the session, both sides agreed to broaden collaboration to confront terrorist threats. A key outcome reiterated that Iraq’s land, airspace, and waters must not be used for any attacks or hostile actions against Iraqi citizens, security forces, strategic institutions, US personnel, diplomatic missions, or international coalition forces.

The statement further underscored a shared commitment to keeping Iraq outside the circle of regional military escalation, while maintaining full respect for its sovereignty. Both sides expressed support for Iraq’s role in preventing its territory from becoming a source of threats to neighboring countries.

It was also confirmed that the High Joint Coordination Committee will continue its work to enhance coordination in counterterrorism efforts, prioritizing the decisions and steps of the Iraqi government to achieve shared goals of stability and national sovereignty.

As regional tensions intensify, Baghdad and Washington are moving decisively to reinforce coordination, ensuring Iraq remains stable, sovereign, and insulated from the expanding conflicts around it.