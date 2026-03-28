IRGC Claims Strike on US Naval Vessels in Sheikh Port During Large-Scale Operation

Iran’s IRGC claimed it targeted six US warships in Sheikh port during a large-scale operation, stating three sank and others caught fire, with additional drone strikes reported.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A dramatic escalation unfolded in the Gulf waters as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale operation targeting US forces, claiming significant damage to American naval assets.

On early Saturday, according to a statement issued by the IRGC’s public relations department, the attack was carried out as part of the 84th wave of Operation “True Promise – 4.” The statement said the IRGC Navy launched a coordinated assault on US positions in Sheikh port and along the coasts of Dubai, striking what it described as American personnel and technical equipment with high precision.

The statement detailed the weapons used, noting that ballistic missiles of the Qader-380 type and cruise missiles were deployed during the operation. It added that six US warships of the LCU type were hit in Sheikh port. According to field reports cited in the statement, three of the vessels sank while the remaining three caught fire.

The IRGC further stated that drones were used alongside missile strikes to target a US drone base along the coast and a hotel in Dubai. It claimed that the attacks resulted in the deaths of a large number of US soldiers.

In its conclusion, the IRGC emphasized that its naval forces remain fully prepared, with all capabilities, to respond to any hostile movements.