North Korean Leader Oversees High-Thrust Solid-Fuel Rocket Engine Test

Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of a higher-thrust rocket engine, state media said, marking advances in intercontinental ballistic missiles development and potential multi-warhead capabilities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the ground test of an upgraded high-thrust rocket engine, North Korean state media reported Sunday, signaling continued advances in Pyongyang’s strategic weapons program.

The test, reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), was described as part of the country’s ongoing national defense development plan under its current five-year framework. The agency did not disclose the exact timing or location of the test.

Defense analysts say the development underscores North Korea’s focus on solid-fuel propulsion systems, which significantly reduce launch preparation time compared to liquid-fuel missiles and enhance survivability against preemptive strikes. Such engines are widely seen as critical for deploying more responsive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

KCNA said the latest engine achieved a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilonewtons, exceeding the 1,971 kilonewtons reported in a similar test in September last year. The increase in thrust is viewed as a key technical milestone that could support heavier payloads or extended ranges.

Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said the development reflects Pyongyang’s determination to field missiles capable of striking targets worldwide.

“Given the increased maximum thrust, this indicates its intention to possess ICBMs with global strike range, as well as the ability to overwhelm missile defence systems,” he told AFP.

Images released by KCNA showed Kim inspecting components believed to be part of the tested engine alongside senior officials. Another photograph depicted a ground-based engine firing, with flames illuminating the test site.

Kim said North Korea’s defense capabilities had entered “a significant phase of change” as it advances its strategic forces.

Experts note that North Korea has already demonstrated the capability to build missiles theoretically capable of reaching the U.S. mainland using lower-thrust engines. Lee Ho-ryung of the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses said the focus has now shifted beyond range.

“They have already passed that mark,” she said, referring to long-range delivery capability.

The next technical hurdle, she added, is the development of multi-warhead systems, which would allow a single missile to carry multiple reentry vehicles targeting different locations. Such systems, often referred to as MIRVs (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles), require more powerful engines due to the increased payload weight.

“A multi-warhead missile needs higher thrust power because of its heavier weight,” Lee said. “In order for the North to show it can launch a multi-warhead ICBM, it needs a test launch to prove its mastery of such technology.”

North Korea last conducted an ICBM test in October 2024.

Separately, KCNA reported that Kim also visited a special forces training base, where he observed drills involving soldiers using various weapons, including axes and sledgehammers. The report said the exercises demonstrated troops’ “physical and technical ability” to engage in close combat.

The dual reports highlight Pyongyang’s parallel emphasis on both advanced strategic weapons development and conventional military readiness amid ongoing regional tensions.