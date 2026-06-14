Unprecedented Pollution in the Tigris River Sparks Severe Health Alarms Across Iraq

Millions of cubic meters of untreated sewage are driving a bacterial outbreak, Iraqi environmental watchdog warns, putting citizens at risk of 13 dangerous diseases.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Environmental and health experts have sounded the alarm over critical pollution levels in the Tigris River, warning that the rampant spread of dangerous bacteria places the Iraqi population at an elevated risk of contracting 13 different diseases.

The Green Iraq Observatory, a non-governmental organization dedicated to monitoring environmental affairs, issued a stern warning on Sunday, highlighting the unchecked spread of coliform bacteria (including E. coli) in the country's primary water sources.

While these bacteria naturally inhabit the intestines of humans and animals, the observatory cautioned that specific strains can trigger severe, life-threatening health crises if they migrate to other parts of the body or are ingested through contaminated food and water.

According to the official statement, the polluted river water exposes citizens to a wide array of severe medical conditions.

These range from widespread digestive system disorders and urinary tract infections to highly dangerous complications such as the destruction of red blood cells, acute kidney failure, and severely depleted blood platelet counts. In the most critical cases, exposure can result in sepsis, or blood poisoning.

The root cause of the environmental emergency, the observatory revealed, is the relentless and unregulated discharge of millions of cubic meters of untreated heavy wastewater and sewage directly into Iraq's rivers.

This systemic pollution stretches from the northern provinces down to the southern tip of the country, continuously poisoning the nation's vital arteries.

Compounding the public health threat, the environmental group issued a stark warning to consumers regarding commercially sold "purified water."

The observatory noted that the vast majority of bottled and filtered water available in local markets is sourced directly from the heavily polluted Tigris River.

It warned that standard commercial purification methods often fall short, making it nearly impossible to completely separate out lethal toxic substances and heavy metals from the water supply.

In response to the looming public health catastrophe, the Green Iraq Observatory called on the federal government and the Iraqi Parliament to immediately convene an urgent session.

The organization demanded the implementation of radical, long-term infrastructural solutions to halt the environmental degradation and urged authorities to impose the strictest possible legal and financial penalties on any entities found responsible for polluting the nation's water resources.