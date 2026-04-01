Israeli strikes kill 7 in Beirut and nearby town: Lebanon health ministry

Israeli strikes in south Beirut killed seven people and wounded dozens, targeting a senior Hezbollah commander. The attacks come amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed over 1,200 in Lebanon since March.

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Israeli strikes in south Beirut and a nearby area killed seven people and wounded dozens, Lebanon's health ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Israeli enemy's raid on the Jnah area in Beirut has, according to an initial toll, resulted in five martyrs and 21 others wounded," a ministry statement said, referring to an area in south Beirut.

The strikes on Jnah targeted four cars that were parked in the street, a Lebanese security source said.

Another strike that hit a vehicle in Khaldeh, just south of the capital, killed two people and wounded three, the ministry of health said in another statement.

Israel's military said on Wednesday it had struck a senior Hezbollah commander and another member of the Iran-backed group in Beirut in two separate strikes, without giving detail on the exact locations.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel has responded with broad strikes across Lebanon and a ground offensive.

Lebanese authorities say the hostilities have so far killed more than 1,200 people and displaced more than one million.

Hezbollah has been claiming dozens of attacks against Israeli targets, and said Tuesday that its fighters clashed with soldiers in south Lebanon near the border with Israel.