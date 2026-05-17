President Masoud Barzani Congratulates Kurdish MMA Fighter Namo Fazil on U.S. Victory

In a post on X, President Barzani wrote: “I congratulate the international champion, the young and talented Kurdish fighter, Namo Fazil, on his remarkable and outstanding victory achieved in MMA competitions in the United States."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Sunday congratulated Kurdish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Namo Fazil following his major victory in the United States, praising him as “a source of pride for all Kurds and Kurdistan.”

In a post on X, President Barzani wrote: “I congratulate the international champion, the young and talented Kurdish fighter, Namo Fazil, on his remarkable and outstanding victory achieved in MMA competitions in the United States. He is a source of pride for all Kurds and Kurdistan. I extend my sincere appreciation and wish him continued success, progress, and further achievements in his career.”

Fazil, 29, is a professional Kurdish MMA fighter competing in the welterweight division.

The Kurdish fighter secured a significant win on Saturday, after defeating American fighter Jake Babian via second-round submission using a D'Arce/Anaconda choke at 0:58 of Round 2.

The welterweight bout was featured as the preliminary main event on the MVP MMA 1 card, headlined by the bout between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, held at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.