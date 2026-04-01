WSJ: UAE Prepares to Join Conflict Against Iran, Seeks to Reopen Strait of Hormuz by Force

The UAE is preparing to join the US-Iran conflict and support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, potentially becoming the first Gulf state to enter the war directly.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a sudden shift that could redefine the balance of power in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates is preparing to take a direct military role in the conflict against Iran, according to a report citing senior Arab officials.

On Wednesday, senior Arab officials told The Wall Street Journal that the UAE is willing to join the war between the United States and Iran, and is preparing to support Washington and its allies in reopening the Strait of Hormuz by force.

The move comes as Iran continues missile and drone attacks targeting the UAE and other Gulf states, in response to US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. Emirati infrastructure, particularly in the economic and tourism sectors, has been hit by what officials describe as the most intense wave of attacks.

According to the report, such a step would make the UAE the first Persian Gulf country to enter the conflict directly. Abu Dhabi is also pushing for a United Nations Security Council resolution to authorize military action aimed at reopening the strategic waterway.

Diplomats from the UAE have called on the United States, along with military powers in Europe and Asia, to form an international coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Officials added that the country is actively examining options to assume a military role, including clearing naval mines and providing additional operational support.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy corridor, and its closure has triggered fuel concerns in multiple countries.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump addressed the situation, saying countries facing fuel shortages due to the closure of the strait should “build some courage and get their own oil.”

The reported preparations signal a potential escalation in the regional conflict, with the UAE positioning itself for a direct role alongside international allies.